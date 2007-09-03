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    Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer

    NT9110/30

    Safe, fast & easy

    The Philips Nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer uses a powerful precision micro-trimmer for a safe, fast and easy trimming experience

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    Nose trimmer series 3000 waterproof nose trimmer

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    See all Detail and nose trimmers

    Safe, fast & easy

    for nose, ear & eyebrow hair

    • Plus
    Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

    Ideal angle for easy reach and maximum comfort

    The nose trimmer head has been designed to get the most optimal angle for easy reach of nose hairs and maximum comfort for your nose.

    Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

    Safeguard trimmer to avoid pulling, nicks and cuts

    In the revolutionary Philips SafeGuard trimmer the cutter is protected by an ultra thin foil guard to ensure only hair can get in, not your skin. On top, your hair can not get caught between two separately moving cutting blades, so no pulling of hair is guaranteed.

    Soft grip for maximum control

    Soft grip for maximum control

    The soft-touch rubber grip elements ensure optimal hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your appliance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Styling tools
      2 eyebrow combs

    • Power system

      Power supply
      AA battery

    • Maintenance

      Durability
      Protection cap
      Guarantee
      2-year worldwide guarantee

    • Comfort

      Handling
      • Ideal angle for easy reach
      • Soft grip coating for maximum control

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      100 % waterproof for easy use and cleaning

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