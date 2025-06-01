MG7922/15
One tool, ultimate precision
Our All-in-One trimmer offers the versatility and precision you need with 13 quality tools designed for face, head and body. Self-sharpening blades stay as sharp as day 1 and the premium precision comb helps achieve look and style you want.See all benefits
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Our trimmer comes with 13 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm steps from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 16 length settings from 0.5mm up to 16mm in precise up to 0.2mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.
Experience a close and comfortable trim below the neck with our innovative new body blade. This specially designed trimmer features rounded tips that ensure a gentle touch, making it perfect for the most sensitive areas of your body.
The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 16mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
The nose/ear trimmer attachment removes unwanted nose and ear hair quickly and safely. Easily keep your eyebrows neat and tidy with the dedicated eyebrow comb.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
Accessories
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Summary
Styling tools
Combs
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