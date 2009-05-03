Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD802/98
  Complete cinema experience
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD802/98
    with HDMI 1080p upscaling

    • Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience
    • HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures
    • Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality
    • 2x200W RMS / 6500W PMPO
    • Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Complete cinema experience

      Featuring HDMI 1080p and 2x200W RMS total output power, the Philips DVD Micro theater MCD802 elevates the cinematic experience right in your living room. Its one-touch MP3 recording function is handy for your music listening pleasure.
      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x200W RMS / 6500W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • Loudness
        • MAX Sound
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • DTS
        • Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • Bass Reflex Speaker System
        • Speaker grilles detachable
        • 3 way
        • 5.25" woofer
        • Cone Dome Tweeter

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DivX Ultra
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Dynamic Range Compression
        DVD Region.
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        USB Direct Playback
        JPEG

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle
        • Stop

      • Audio Recording

        Audio file format
        MP3
        Bit rate
        64k - 320k
        Recording Media
        USB device
        Recording speed
        3X
        USB recording sources
        CD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        • SCART
        Aux in
        2x(L/R)/ RCA
        Other connections
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • Digital audio out
        • HDMI out
        Headphone
        3.5 mm
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Indications
        DIM mode
        Eco Power Standby
        1 watt

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM antenna
        • AC Power Cord
        Remote control
        49-key with 2xAAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        323  mm
        Set Height
        190  mm
        Set Width
        270  mm
        Main speaker depth
        340  mm
        Main Speaker height
        406  mm
        Main speaker width
        189  mm
        Packaging Depth
        397  mm
        Packaging Height
        486  mm
        Packaging Width
        730  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        19.2  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Control cable
      • FM antenna
      • AC Power Cord

          • Music with Digital Right Management not supported.

