Automotive performance that lasts

High-power LEDs produce more heat, which can reduce light output and shorten bulb life. The best LED lamps manage heat effectively. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs are equipped with Aircool+, an advanced heat management system featuring a special copper cooling tube and an innovative heatsink design. These combine to dissipate heat fast, giving the lamp up to 1,500 hours' lifetime in real-world conditions and providing problem-free performance in your car. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.