LUM11005U3550X2/21
High-power ultra-bright LED light
Show your passion. Show your style in the dark. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 gives you 50 watts of powerful white LED light where you need it. The smart cooling system and Philips quality design give you ultra-high brightness that lasts.See all benefits
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Thanks to their high-power design, Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs let you enjoy high brightness with up to 50 W and 4500 lm. Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get superior brightness where it counts, helping you react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.
Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.
Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*.
High-power LEDs produce more heat, which can reduce light output and shorten bulb life. The best LED lamps manage heat effectively. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs are equipped with Aircool+, an advanced heat management system featuring a special copper cooling tube and an innovative heatsink design. These combine to dissipate heat fast, giving the lamp up to 1,500 hours' lifetime in real-world conditions and providing problem-free performance in your car. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.
Seeing better is vital for your safety, and so is reduced glare from your headlights. Many high-power products prioritize pleasure over safety. With Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 bulbs, you get ultra-high light output at reasonable glare levels.
Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.
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