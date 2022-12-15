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  • High-power ultra-bright LED light High-power ultra-bright LED light High-power ultra-bright LED light

    Ultinon Rally 3550 HL High-power car headlight bulb

    LUM11005U3550X2/21

    High-power ultra-bright LED light

    Show your passion. Show your style in the dark. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 gives you 50 watts of powerful white LED light where you need it. The smart cooling system and Philips quality design give you ultra-high brightness that lasts.

    See all benefits

    Ultinon Rally 3550 HL High-power car headlight bulb

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    High-power ultra-bright LED light

    Unleash the power of light

    • LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4]
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    • 12 V, 50 W, 4500 lm, 6500 K
    • Advanced automotive system

    Enjoy more light with high power and high brightness

    Thanks to their high-power design, Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs let you enjoy high brightness with up to 50 W and 4500 lm. Benefit from our experience in automotive lighting solutions and get superior brightness where it counts, helping you react faster to potential hazards ahead of you.

    Up to 6500 Kelvin white light

    Driving with your Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs boosts your style as well as your safety. See and be seen with stylish white light of 6500 Kelvin for more driving comfort. Besides a great look, these bulbs deliver enhanced contrast, enabling you to recognize obstacles and road signs better in the dark.

    Effortless upgrades

    Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*.

    Automotive performance that lasts

    High-power LEDs produce more heat, which can reduce light output and shorten bulb life. The best LED lamps manage heat effectively. Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 LEDs are equipped with Aircool+, an advanced heat management system featuring a special copper cooling tube and an innovative heatsink design. These combine to dissipate heat fast, giving the lamp up to 1,500 hours' lifetime in real-world conditions and providing problem-free performance in your car. That's how you can be sure that when you install Philips, you're getting brightness and quality that last.

    Limited glare even at high light output

    Seeing better is vital for your safety, and so is reduced glare from your headlights. Many high-power products prioritize pleasure over safety. With Philips Ultinon Rally 3550 bulbs, you get ultra-high light output at reasonable glare levels.

    Trust the brand - reliable Philips quality

    Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips automotive-grade quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      High brightness, high lumen output, AirCool+
      Expected benefits
      High power, more brightness

    • Product description

      Application
      High beam, low beam, front fog
      Base
      P20d/P22d
      Designation
      HB3-HB4 LED 11005 U3550 12V X2
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Rally 3550 HL
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [≈HB3/HB4]
      Driver box -Length (mm)
      53
      Driver box -Width (mm)
      31
      Driver box -Height (mm)
      13

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      4500 lm
      Color temperature
      6500 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      50 W
      Voltage
      12 V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11005U3550X2
      Ordering code
      72747931

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      6974260727479
      EAN3
      6974260727486
      Packaging type
      X2
      12NC
      923794926503

    • Packed product information

      Length
      15.2  cm
      Width
      4.8  cm
      Height
      17.8  cm
      Net weight per piece
      104  g
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      6
      Net weight per piece [g]
      104
      Gross weight per piece [g]
      289.6
      Gross weight individual pack
      319.6 g

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      31  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Height
      15.5  cm
      Gross weight [kg]
      2.08
      Net weight [g]
      1737.6

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