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    Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

    HY1100/56

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    One up your brushing

    The new electric One cleans your teeth better for a brighter, whiter smile. Wherever you go, this One goes with you. Its sleek, lightweight design makes it the perfect brush for you. Which color is your One?

    See all benefits

    Philips Sonicare Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush

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    See all Philips One by Sonicare

    One up your brushing

    • The One that cleans better
    • The One for on-the-go
    • The One without hassle
    • The One in multiple colors
    Power your brushing

    Power your brushing

    The One is a powered version of your manual toothbrush. A tiny motor inside the handle transforms each of the hundreds of soft bristles into micro-vibrating mini scrubbers that help to gently clean and whiten your teeth at the touch of a button.

    A color for every style

    A color for every style

    Choose the color to match your style. You can mix and match the brush head with the handle and create your own color combination.

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush for 90 days with one battery

    Brush with the One for 90 days on a single AAA battery. That's three months of whiter, brighter smiling.

    Thorough and gentle cleaning

    Want a strong, yet gentle clean? The Ones soft bristles are arranged in a dynamic pattern that can help reach into the areas between teeth providing a thorough cleaning.

    Routine made easy with brushing guidance

    Did you know it only takes 2 minutes to help you get a clean, whiter, and brighter smile? The Ones in-built smart timer buzzes every 30 seconds, encouraging you to move onto the next quadrant of your mouth. A longer buzz at 2 minutes lets you know when the job is done. Thats it!

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 90 days
      Battery
      AAA alkaline

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Manhattan

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 Philips One handle
      Brush heads
      1 Philips One brush head
      AAA Alkaline
      1

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