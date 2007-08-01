Home
DVD/SACD home theater system

HTS9800W/55
Overall Rating / 5
1 award
    DVD/SACD home theater system

    HTS9800W/55
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award

    With superb sound quality

    • 6.1 Dolby Digital EX cinematic surround sound
    • HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio
    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room
    • Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

    With superb sound quality

    • 6.1 Dolby Digital EX cinematic surround sound
    • HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio
    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room
    • Neodymium Ribbon Tweeters for crystal clear sound

      The ultimate cinematic experience

      Crafted with artistry and precision, this home entertainment system promises unsurpassed viewing and listening experience. A streamlined design, matching any Flat TV, blends with your interior thanks to wall-mountable and wireless feature.
      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

      Enjoy unparalleled, natural and crystal-clear sound quality with Omni-directional Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter. Dipoles that radiate high frequency sounds in a full 360-degree pattern results in a very 'open' wide sound spectrum that delivers crisp clarity and high-pitched detail in the higher tones. This further enhances the surround experience in a multi-channel system and is especially noticed when listening to Super Audio CD sound where the clarity in music is excellent.

      Multi-channel SACD prepared. This new generation music format gives you Ultra high quality music reproduction, 5.1 multi-channel surround sound and full backward and forward compatibility with CD.

      6.1 Dolby Digital EX cinematic surround sound

      Dolby Digital EX decoding is a new technology that adds an extra sense of dimensional detail and intensified involvement to the already thrilling Dolby Digital 5.1-channel listening experience. The extra surround channel creates an even more exciting, enveloping surround-sound effect.

      Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i

      With Video Upscaling you can increase the resolution of SD (Standard Definition) video signals that DVD uses to HD (High Definition) so you’ll be able to see more details thanks to a sharper, more true-to-life picture.The resulting HD video output signal can be fed to an HD display through HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface).

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Aspect ratio
        • 4:3
        • 16:9
        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i)
        • Video upscaling
        • Video upsampling

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        30-50000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >95 dB
        Sound System
        • Stereo
        • Dolby Digital EX
        • DTS
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Dolby Digital
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Treble and Bass Control
        • Night Mode
        Output power (RMS)
        3x125W (Front L/R/ Front Centre) + 2x85W (Rear L/R) + 105W (Rear Centre) + 150W (Subwoofer)
        Total Sound Power (RMS)
        800  W
        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Digital
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sci-Fi

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD+R
        • DVD-RW (Video mode)
        • DVD-R
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • Super Audio CD
        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • SACD Multichannel
        • SACD Stereo
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • PCM
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR
        Disc Playback Modes
        • CD Text display
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        • Repeat one/album/all
        • Shuffle Play

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        Picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • AM
        Number of Preset Channels
        20
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Auto store
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Other connections
        • AUX in
        • Analog audio Left/Right in
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive
        • Composite video (CVBS) out
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Easy-Fit speaker connectors
        • FM Antenna
        • HDMI out
        • S-Video out
        • TV in (audio, cinch)

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        Parental Control
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • Brazilian Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Malay
        • Canadian French
        Remote Control
        Multi-functional

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Power consumption
        165  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        • 2 way
        • Magnetically shielded front
        • 4 Floor standing pillars
        • Wireless rear speakers
        Satellite speaker freq range
        120-50000  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Satellite speaker drivers
        • 4" ribbon tweeter
        • 2x 3" full range woofer
        Center Speaker
        2 way
        Center speaker drivers
        • 2 x 3" full range woofers
        • 4" ribbon tweeter
        Center freq range
        120-50000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        30-120  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • 1x center speaker
        • 1x subwoofer
        • 2x front satellite speakers
        • 3x rear satellite speakers
        • Interconnect cable
        • FM antenna
        • Screws for wall mounting x2
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        273  mm
        Set Height
        284  mm
        Set Depth
        144  mm
        Set weight
        2.8  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        497  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        139  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        32  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.5  kg
        Rear Speaker Depth
        32  mm
        Rear Speaker Height
        139  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        1.5  kg
        Rear Speaker Width
        497  mm
        Surround Speaker Width
        106  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        497  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        32  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        1.25  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        300  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        399  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        300  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        12  kg
        Stand width
        240  mm
        Stand height
        830  mm
        Stand depth
        240  mm
        Stand weight
        4.5  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        47.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User Manual
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • 1x center speaker
      • 1x subwoofer
      • 2x front satellite speakers
      • 3x rear satellite speakers
      • Interconnect cable
      • FM antenna
      • Screws for wall mounting x2
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

          • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

