    Immersive Sound HTS5563M2 Home theater

    HTS5563M2/98

    Immersive Sound HTS5563M2 Home theater

    Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

    Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

    Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

    Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

    Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

    Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

    Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

    Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

    Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

    Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

    Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

    Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

    HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

    HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.

