Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

DVD home theater system

HTS3455/98
Overall Rating / 5
  • Turn up your experience Turn up your experience Turn up your experience
    -{discount-value}

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3455/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    with HDMI and video upscaling

    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable
    • High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution
    • DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound
    • Karaoke for endless singing entertainment
    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.24,999.00

    DVD home theater system

    with HDMI and video upscaling

    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable
    • High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution
    • DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound
    • Karaoke for endless singing entertainment
    See all benefits

    with HDMI and video upscaling

    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable
    • High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution
    • DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound
    • Karaoke for endless singing entertainment
    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.24,999.00

    DVD home theater system

    with HDMI and video upscaling

    • Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i
    • HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable
    • High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution
    • DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound
    • Karaoke for endless singing entertainment
    See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Home theater speakers

      Turn up your experience

      This stylish High Definition digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby and DTS multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in movies and music at home.
      HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable

      HDMI digital output for easy connection with only one cable

      HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with (Digital Video Interface) DVI.

      High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution

      High definition JPEG playback for images in true resolution

      High definition JPEG playback lets you view your pictures on your television in resolutions as high as two megapixels. Now you can view your digital pictures in absolute clarity, without loss of quality or detail - and share them with friends and family in the comfort of your living room.

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

      The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

      Full length tower speakers for more impressive sound

      Video Upscaling for improved resolution of up to 1080i

      With Video Upscaling you can increase the resolution of SD (Standard Definition) video signals that DVD uses to HD (High Definition) so you’ll be able to see more details thanks to a sharper, more true-to-life picture.The resulting HD video output signal can be fed to an HD display through HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface).

      Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Music: CD, MP3-CD, CD-R/RW & Windows Media™ Audio

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and listening pleasure.

      Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

      Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i)
        • Progressive scan

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        30-20000  Hz
        Output power (RMS)
        4x125W, 2x250W
        Total Power (RMS)
        1000  W
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • DTS
        • Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center speaker drivers
        • 2 x 2.5" woofers
        • 1 x 2" tweeter
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        2  ohm
        Satellite Speaker
        Magnetically shielded front
        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        8" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        30-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        2  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Active

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        Picture Enhancement
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Rotate
        • Zoom

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        No. of preset Audio Channels
        40
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Component Video output
        • S-Video out
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • FM Antenna
        • AM/MW Antenna
        • Digital coaxial in 2x
        • AUX in
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        • VGA out

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • 4 speaker stands
        • CVBS video cable
        • VGA cable
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        435  mm
        Set Height
        55  mm
        Set Depth
        327  mm
        Set weight
        2.44  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        433.5  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        90.2  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        68.8  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.4  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        98.7  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        1104.3  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        63.3  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        3.7  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        240  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        365.5  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        426.5  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        8.7  kg
        Packaging Width
        1234  mm
        Packaging Height
        478  mm
        Packaging Depth
        516  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        32.9  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.