Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.