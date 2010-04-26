Home
HTS3220/98
    True-to-life sound in perfect style

    • Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound
    • Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound
    • 350W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music
    • Stylish design with glass panels
    • Compact design that fits with your flat TV
      Obsessed with sound

      Enjoy your movies, music & TV experience in great surround sound! Stylish design with glass panels, entertainment has never looked so elegant with this multi-entertainment home theater.
      Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

      Crystal Clear Sound for superbly clear and detailed sound

      With Philips' Crystal Clear Sound, you will now be able to discern and appreciate every sound detail, the way it's meant to be heard and as the artist or director intended! Crystal Clear Sound reproduces the sound source - whether it's an action movie, a musical or a live performance - faithfully, precisely and without any distortion. Philips home theaters with Crystal Clear Sound keep audio processing to a minimum, preserving the purity of the original audio content. The result is greater sonic accuracy delivered to your ears.

      Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

      Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

      Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

      Flexible placement on the wall, tabletop or stand

      Flexible placement on the wall, tabletop or stand

      Enjoy the versatility of this home theater system that allows you to place it where you will. Whether on a TV stand, on a table or mounted on a wall, the product looks sensational and functions without compromise. For once, you get to control how your home looks without giving up an incredible home theater experience.

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

      MP3 Link plays music from portable media players

      MP3 Link allows playback of MP3 files, directly from your portable media player, on your home theater system. Simply connect your portable MP3 player to the built-in MP3 Link jack and enjoy your MP3 music in the superior sound quality delivered by the Philips home theatre system. MP3 Link brings your portable music into the comfort of your living room.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      Sharper high definition pictures with HDMI 1080p

      Sharper high definition pictures with HDMI 1080p

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multi-channel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Optional dock for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Attach this dock to your home theater system and you can enjoy your music, videos and pictures from your iPod devices and iPhone. Dock is sold as an optional accessory.

      350W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      350W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Stylish design with glass panels

      Stylish design with glass panels

      Compact design that fits with your flat TV

      Compact design that fits with your flat TV

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        DCK3060 Dock for iPod/iPhone
        Included accessories
        • Batteries for remote control
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • Video Cable
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Compression format
        • JPEG
        • JPEG HD
        • JPEG Progressive
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with music playback
        • Zoom

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • XviD
        • WMV SD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        Video
        • asf
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg
        • wmv

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • iPod/iPhone Jack
        • MP3 Link
        • USB
        Rear Connections
        • AUX IN 1
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial in
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • FM Antenna Socket
        • HDMI output
        • Subwoofer out

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        360 x 190 x 65  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        2.2  kg
        Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
        112 x 309.5 x 112  mm
        Satellite Speaker Weight
        1  kg
        Satellite Speaker Cable length
        2  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        182 x 300 x 345  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        5.5  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m
        Packaging (W x H x D)
        393 x 353 x 563  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        12.8  kg

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        2 x Satellite speakers
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        • 1 x 2" tweeter
        • 2 x 3" Woofers
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Active
        Subwoofer freq range
        35 - 200  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan
        • Video upscaling

      • Power

        Power consumption
        40  W
        Power supply
        110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.3 W

      • Sound

        Equalizer settings
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Jazz
        • Rock
        • Sports
        Frequency response
        20 - 20k  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        > 65 dB
        Sound Enhancement
        • Dolby Digital Prologic II
        • Dolby Virtual Speaker
        • Night Mode
        • Treble, Mid and Bass Control
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital 5.1
        • DTS 96/24
        • DTS Digital Surround
        • Stereo
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        350  W

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual
      • Video Cable
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

