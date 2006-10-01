Home
DVD home theater system

HTS3090/98
    2400 PMPO

    with cinematic surround sound

    • Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX
    • Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound
    • Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources
    • Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality
    • Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up
    with cinematic surround sound

    with cinematic surround sound

      This stylish and compact digital home entertainment system plays practically any disc in high quality Dolby Digital multi-channel surround sound. So just relax and fully immerse yourself in your favorite movies and music at home.
      Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

      Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

      Easy-fit™ connectors with color-coding for a simple set-up

      Color-coded connectors provide a simple and user-friendly solution to connect the speakers and subwoofer to the center unit of the home entertainment system simply by plugging the connectors in the matching colored interface at the rear of the center unit.

      Movies: DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, (S)VCD, DivX

      Multi-format playability allows you to play most disc formats for maximum disc compatibility and viewing pleasure.

      Dolby Digital for movies or concerts in full surround sound

      Because Dolby Digital and DTS, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Dolby Pro Logic II for surround sound from stereo sources

      Dolby Pro Logic II is an advanced matrix decoder that derives five channels of surround sound, including two full-range surround channels, from any stereo source.

      Picture CD (JPEG) with music (MP3) playback

      Picture CD is a CD-R or CD-RW disc on which you can store your MP3 and digital pictures. When inserting a Picture CD in the DVD player, a screen menu will pop up, showing your JPEG's and/or MP3 files on the disc. Just select the music and pictures files you wish to enjoy and press play or OK. You can watch your pictures on TV with your music playing simultaneously.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        10 bit, 54 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        Progressive scan

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 96 kHz
        Frequency response
        20 - 20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >60 dB
        Sound System
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        Output power (RMS)
        5 x 30W + 1 x 50W
        Total Power (RMS)
        200  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        Magnetically shielded front
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Center Speaker
        Magnetically shielded
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Center speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer freq range
        40 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        8  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        6.5" high efficiency woofer

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Video disc playback system
        • PAL
        • NTSC

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        MP3
        Playback Media
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        CD-R/RW
        Picture Enhancement
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Rotate
        • Zoom

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • MW

      • Connectivity

        Rear Connections
        • Component Video output
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • Digital coaxial in 2x
        • TV in (audio, cinch)
        • AUX in
        • FM Antenna
        • AM/MW Antenna

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • Audio Cable
        • Speaker Cables
        • FM antenna
        • AM antenna
        • Warranty Leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        48  mm
        Set Depth
        339  mm
        Set weight
        3.0  kg
        Surround Speaker Width
        99.9  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        95.3  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        84.5  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        0.52  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        99.9  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        95.3  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        84.5  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.52  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        138  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        318  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        350  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        3.38  kg
        Packaging Width
        513  mm
        Packaging Height
        274  mm
        Packaging Depth
        493  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        10.9  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • Audio Cable
      • Speaker Cables
      • FM antenna
      • AM antenna
      • Warranty Leaflet

