My Wallpaper for a personalized welcome screen

Personalize your DVD player's wallpaper with your favorite photo. My Wallpaper lets you upload your favorite photo to be the wallpaper of your Philips DVD player. My Wallpaper works with most photo formats and you can even change the contrast on your uploaded photo to create unique lighting effects. No more boring generic welcome screen when you turn on your DVD player. My Wallpaper is easy to use and fun for everyone.