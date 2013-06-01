Search terms

  • Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    5.1 Home theater

    HTD5540/94

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.17,490.00

    5.1 Home theater

    Similar products

    See all Home theatre

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound

    • DVD
    • USB 2.0
    • Karaoke
    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

    Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    -

    Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

    Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

    Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

    HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

    HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

    HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

    DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

    DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

    With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

    Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

    Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Night Mode
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital 5.1
      Subwoofer output power
      166W
      Equalizer settings
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Original
      • News
      • Gaming
      Center speaker output power
      166 W
      Tallboy speaker output power
      2 x 166 W
      Satellite speaker output power
      2 x 166W
      Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
      1000  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      • 1 x Centre speaker
      • 2 x Satellite speakers
      • 2 x Tallboy speakers
      Center speaker drivers
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Satellite speaker freq range
      150-20k  Hz
      Satellite speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer freq range
      20-150  Hz
      Center speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 8" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      Passive
      Center speaker freq range
      150-20k  Hz
      Drivers per Satellite speaker
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      4  ohm
      Drivers per Tallboy speaker
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Tallboy speaker freq range
      150-20k  Hz
      Tallboy speaker impedance
      4  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Front Connections
      • Hi-Speed USB
      • Microphone In
      • Audio in
      Rear Connections
      • AUX IN 1
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Digital optical in
      • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
      • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Number of Preset Channels
      40

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 68019 0
      Length
      66  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      1
      Width
      37.4  cm
      Gross weight
      16.54  kg
      Height
      50  cm
      Nett weight
      14.83  kg
      Tare weight
      1.71  kg

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Automatic audio input mapping
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • Remote Control-Passthrough
      • System standby
      HDMI Features
      Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    • Power

      Power consumption
      105  W
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 0.5W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      50  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      66  cm
      Depth
      37.4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 68019 0
      Gross weight
      16.54  kg
      Nett weight
      14.83  kg
      Tare weight
      1.71  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.8  cm
      Width
      36  cm
      Depth
      33.5  cm
      Weight
      2.35  kg

    • Accessories

      Compatible accessories
      STS3001 Speaker stand
      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • AAA Battery (x1)
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Center Speaker (W x H x D)
      223 x 100 x 80  mm
      Center Speaker Weight
      0.65  kg
      Centre Speaker cable length
      2  m
      Front Speaker (W x H x D)
      90 x 185 x 82  mm
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      233 x 365 x 310  mm
      Front Speaker Weight
      0.53  kg
      Subwoofer Weight
      4.3  kg
      Front Speaker cable length
      3  m
      Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
      247 x 242 x 1090  mm
      Rear Speaker Weight
      2.72  kg
      Rear Speaker cable length
      7  m
      Subwoofer cable length
      3  m

    • Audio Playback

      Compression format
      • MP3
      • WMA
      MP3 bit rates
      32 - 320kbps

    • File Format

      Audio
      • mp3
      • wma
      Video
      • avi
      • divx
      • mpeg
      • mpg
      Picture
      • JPEG
      • BMP
      • GIF

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      Video upscaling

    • Optical Playback Media

      Playable Discs
      • CD
      • CDDA
      • CD-R/CD-RW
      • DVD
      • DVD +R/+RW
      • DVD -R/-RW
      • SVCD
      • VCD

    • Karaoke Playback

      Standard functions
      • Echo level control
      • Mic volume control
      • Pitch control

    • Still Picture Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • TIFF
      Picture Enhancement
      • Rotate
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Compression formats
      • DivX Ultra
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Safety & Legal Leaflet
    • Trademarks Sheet
    • AAA Battery (x1)
    • User Manual
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
    • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.