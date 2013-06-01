Search terms

  • True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB5510D/94

    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Enrich music and movies like never before. With a 15mm soft-dome, horn-loaded tweeter, audio has never sounded more distortion-free. There’s even a powerful 3 x stronger than normal “Ribbed” Bass Reflex system for ultra-lifelike low notes.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.25,990.00

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    Similar products

    See all Home theatre

    True cinematic experience with Crystal Clear Sound

    Obsessed with Sound

    • Crystal Clear Sound
    • Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth®
    • HDMI hub & iPod/iPhone via USB
    • 1000W
    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    -

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

    Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

    Connect to HDMI x 2 for great picture and sound quality

    Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio HDMI x 2 output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.

    Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

    Built-in WiFi to enjoy your connected media wirelessly

    Thanks to built-in WiFi, by simply connecting your home theater directly to your home network, you can experience a rich selection of popular online services. You can enjoy some of the best websites offering movies, pictures, infotainment and other online contents tailored to fit your TV screen.

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

    Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

    Wireless rear speakers option for clutter free placement

    Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

    Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

    Touch panel for intuitive playback and volume control

    Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.

    Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

    Crystal Clear Sound for super clarity and realism

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

    Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

    Play and charge your iPod/iPhone via USB port

    Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone! Simply connect your iPod/iPhone with its USB cable to the USB port of the Home Theater System. It charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your Apple device battery running out.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Auto Volume Leveler
      • Dolby Digital Prologic II
      • Double Bass Sound
      • FullSound
      • Night Mode
      • Surround Plus
      • Treble and Bass Control
      Sound System
      • Dolby Digital 5.1
      • Dolby Digital Plus
      • Dolby True HD
      • DTS Digital Surround
      • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
      • DTS-HD Master Audio
      Subwoofer output power
      166 W
      Equalizer settings
      • Movie
      • Music
      • Original
      • News
      • Gaming
      Center speaker output power
      166 W
      Satellite speaker output power
      4 x 166 W
      Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
      1000  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      • 4 x Satellite speakers
      • 1 x Centre speaker
      Center speaker drivers
      • 1 x 0.7" tweeter
      • 1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Satellite speaker freq range
      150-20k  Hz
      Satellite speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer freq range
      20-150  Hz
      Center speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 8" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      Passive
      Center speaker freq range
      150-20k  Hz
      Subwoofer impedance
      4  ohm
      Front speaker drivers
      • 1 x 0.7" tweeter
      • 2 x 3" woofers
      Rear speaker drivers
      1 x 3" full range

    • Connectivity

      Front Connections
      • Hi-Speed USB
      • Audio in
      • Microphone In
      Integrated Connections
      • Bluetooth
      • Wi-Fi
      Rear Connections
      • Digital coaxial in
      • Digital optical in
      • Ethernet
      • FM Antenna Socket
      • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
      • HDMI IN 1
      • HDMI IN 2
      • AUX in
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
      • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
      • Wireless Rear Audio
      iPod/iPhone
      via USB

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Number of Preset Channels
      40

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 68407 5
      Length
      53.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      1
      Width
      37.4  cm
      Gross weight
      12.45  kg
      Height
      49.1  cm
      Nett weight
      10.95  kg
      Tare weight
      1.5  kg

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • 21:9 format subtitle support
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Automatic audio input mapping
      • Dynamic Lipsync
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • Remote Control-Passthrough
      HDMI Features
      • 3D
      • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
      • Content Type
      • Deep color
      Ease of Use
      DLNA

    • Power

      Power consumption
      160  W
      Power supply
      220-240V
      Standby power consumption
      < 0.5 W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      49.1  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      53.6  cm
      Depth
      37.4  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 68407 5
      Gross weight
      12.45  kg
      Nett weight
      10.95  kg
      Tare weight
      1.5  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.8  cm
      Width
      43.5  cm
      Depth
      28  cm
      Weight
      2.7  kg

    • Accessories

      Compatible accessories
      RWSS5512 Wireless Rear module
      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • FM antenna
      • HDMI cable
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      435 x 58 x 280  mm
      Center Speaker (W x H x D)
      314.2 x 111.04 x 83  mm
      Center Speaker Weight
      1  kg
      Centre Speaker cable length
      2  m
      Front Speaker (W x H x D)
      100.17 x 227.7 x 130.33 mm  mm
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      230X370X310  mm
      Front Speaker Weight
      0.63  kg
      Subwoofer Weight
      4.813  kg
      Front Speaker cable length
      3  m
      Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
      100.17 x 191.4 x 125.3  mm
      Rear Speaker Weight
      0.6  kg
      Rear Speaker cable length
      10  m
      Subwoofer cable length
      3  m

    • Audio Playback

      Compression format
      • AAC
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • WMA
      • Dolby Digital
      • DTS
      • FLAC
      • Ogg Vorbis
      MP3 bit rates
      32 - 320kbps

    • File Format

      Audio
      • aac
      • mka
      • mp3
      • wma
      Video
      • avi
      • divx
      • mkv
      • mp4
      • mpeg
      • mpg
      Picture
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
      • Progressive scan
      • Video upscaling

    • Optical Playback Media

      Playable Discs
      • AVCHD
      • BD
      • BD R / BD RE
      • CD
      • CDDA
      • CD-R/CD-RW
      • DVD
      • DVD +R/+RW
      • DVD -R/-RW
      • SVCD
      • VCD

    • Still Picture Playback

      Compression format
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPEG HD
      • JPEG Progressive
      • PNG
      Picture Enhancement
      • Rotate
      • Slideshow with music playback
      • Zoom

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Electronic User Manual

    • Video Playback

      Compression formats
      • AVCHD
      • DivX Ultra
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • DivX Plus HD

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • FM antenna
    • HDMI cable
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • Safety & Legal Leaflet
    • Trademarks Sheet
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.