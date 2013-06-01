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  • Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

    HTB3570/94

    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home cinema system HTB3570. Exposed speakers drivers offering powerful 1000W with double basepipes and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.23,990.00

    5.1 3D Blu-ray Home theater

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    Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

    • HDMI ARC & USB
    • 1000W
    SimplyShare to connect & stream all entertainment wirelessly

    SimplyShare to connect & stream all entertainment wirelessly

    Philips SimplyShare lets you share your music, movies & photos from tablet, smartphone & PCs to your home theater & Blu-ray player. You can stream all entertainment directly from your DLNA-enabled devices or use remote control to access & stream media files from your PC. For the best wireless experience, install the SimplyShare app on your tablet/smartphone. You are now ready to enjoy all your entertainment effortlessly.

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

    Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

    Powerful speakers with double basspipes for great sound

    Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.

    HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

    HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

    HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

    Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

    Turn your Smartphone into a remote for Philips AV products

    The Philips MyRemote app lets you use your smartphone or tablet as a remote to control your Philips AV products that are connected to your home Wi-Fi network, and gives you instant control from anywhere in your home. It also comes with useful functions such as SimplyShare to connect and stream all entertainment wirelessly; and MySound to customize your listening preferences.

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

    DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

    DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

    DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Night Mode
      • Auto Volume Leveler
      • Double Bass Sound
      • Treble and Bass Control
      Sound System
      • Dolby Digital Plus
      • Dolby True HD
      • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
      Subwoofer output power
      166W
      Equalizer settings
      • Gaming
      • Movie
      • Music
      • News
      • Original
      Center speaker output power
      166W
      Satellite speaker output power
      4X166W
      Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
      1000  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      • 1 x Centre speaker
      • 4 x Tallboy speakers
      Center speaker drivers
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Satellite speaker freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Satellite speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer freq range
      20 - 150  Hz
      Center speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 8" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      Passive
      Center speaker freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Drivers per Satellite speaker
      1 x 3" Full range woofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      4  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Front Connections
      • Audio in
      • Hi-Speed USB
      • Microphone In
      Rear Connections
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Digital coaxial in
      • Digital optical in
      • Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
      • Ethernet
      • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
      • Fixed FM Antenna
      • USB (For VOD/BD-LIVE only)
      • AUX in

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Number of Preset Channels
      40
      RDS
      Station Name

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 68406 8
      Length
      66.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      1
      Width
      40  cm
      Gross weight
      21.66  kg
      Height
      54.7  cm
      Nett weight
      19.84  kg
      Tare weight
      1.82  kg

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Automatic audio input mapping
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • Remote Control-Passthrough
      • 21:9 format subtitle support
      • Dynamic Lipsync
      • System standby
      HDMI Features
      • 3D
      • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
      • Content Type
      • Deep color

    • Power

      Power consumption
      160  W
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 0.5 W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      54.7  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      66.9  cm
      Depth
      40  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 68406 8
      Gross weight
      21.66  kg
      Nett weight
      19.84  kg
      Tare weight
      1.82  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      5.8  cm
      Width
      43.5  cm
      Depth
      28  cm
      Weight
      2.64  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • HDMI cable
      • User Manual
      • FM antenna

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      435X56.3X286.5  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      2.66  kg
      Center Speaker (W x H x D)
      223 x 100x 80  mm
      Center Speaker Weight
      0.57  kg
      Centre Speaker cable length
      2  m
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      178 x 303 x 343  mm
      Subwoofer Weight
      3.67  kg
      Tallboy Speaker (W x D x H)
      247 x 242 x 1090  mm
      Tallboy Speaker Weight
      2.66  kg
      Tallboy Speaker Cable length
      10  m
      Subwoofer cable length
      3  m

    • Audio Playback

      Compression format
      • AAC
      • FLAC
      • MP3
      • Ogg Vorbis
      • WAV
      • WMA
      • Dolby Digital
      • DTS
      MP3 bit rates
      32 - 320kbps

    • File Format

      Audio
      • aac
      • mka
      • mp3
      • wma
      Video
      • avi
      • divx
      • mkv
      • mp4
      • mpeg
      • mpg
      • wmv
      Picture
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
      • Progressive scan
      • Video upscaling

    • Optical Playback Media

      Playable Discs
      • AVCHD
      • BD
      • BD R / BD RE
      • CD
      • CDDA
      • CD-R/CD-RW
      • DVD
      • DVD +R/+RW
      • DVD -R/-RW
      • SVCD
      • VCD

    • Still Picture Playback

      Compression format
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPEG HD
      • JPEG Progressive
      • PNG
      Picture Enhancement
      • Rotate
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Compression formats
      • AVCHD
      • DivX Plus HD
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • H.264
      • ISO
      • WMV 9

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • Safety & Legal Leaflet
    • Trademarks Sheet
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
    • HDMI cable
    • User Manual
    • FM antenna
    Badge-D2C

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    • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
    • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.
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