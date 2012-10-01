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  • Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    5.1 Home theater

    HTB3560/94

    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    Bring the power of the cinema into your home with the Philips home cinema system HTB3560! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering powerful surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with 3D Blu-ray.

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    MRP: Rs.14,990.00

    5.1 Home theater

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    Powerful Surround Sound from Compact Speakers

    with 3D Blu-ray

    • 3D Blu-ray
    300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

    300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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    Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

    Access your favorite YouTube videos & Picasa photos easily

    Get YouTube videos and Picasa photos on your TV now. Enjoy the huge collection of online videos on a larger screen, without even having to turn on your computer. Simply ensure that your Blu-ray player or Home cinema system is connected to the Internet, either wirelessly over Wi-Fi or with a cable to the LAN connector - then sit back and enjoy the best of YouTube & Picasa.

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

    Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

    DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

    DivX Plus HD Certified for high definition DivX playback

    DivX Plus HD on your Blu-ray player and/or DVD player offers the latest in DivX technology to let you enjoy HD videos and movies from the Internet direct to your Philips HDTV or PC. DivX Plus HD supports the playback of DivX Plus content (H.264 HD video with high-quality AAC audio in an MKV file container) while also supporting previous versions of DivX video up to 1080p. DivX Plus HD for true HD digital video.

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD for high fidelity surround sound

    Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

    EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Full HD 3D Blu-ray for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

    Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses with right and left lenses that are timed to open and close in synchrony with alternating images, the full HD 3D viewing experience is created in your home cinema. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide, high quality selection of content. Blu-ray also delivers uncompressed surround sound for an unbelievably real audio experience.

    Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

    Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • Night Mode
      • Treble and Bass Control
      Sound System
      • Dolby Digital 5.1
      • Dolby Digital Plus
      • Dolby True HD
      • DTS Digital Surround
      • dts ES
      • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
      • DTS-HD Master Audio Essential
      Subwoofer output power
      50 W
      Equalizer settings
      • Gaming
      • Movie
      • Music
      • News
      • Original
      Center speaker output power
      50 W
      Cube speaker output power
      2 x 50  W
      Satellite speaker output power
      2 x 50 W
      Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
      300  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Loudspeaker types
      • 2 x Satellite speakers
      • 3 x Cube speakers
      Cube speaker freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Satellite speaker freq range
      150 - 20k  Hz
      Cube speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Satellite speaker impedance
      4  ohm
      Subwoofer freq range
      20 - 150  Hz
      Subwoofer driver
      1 x 5.25" woofer
      Subwoofer type
      Passive
      Drivers per Cube speaker
      1 x 2.5" woofer
      Drivers per Satellite speaker
      1 x 2.5" woofer
      Subwoofer impedance
      4  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Front Connections
      • Music iLINK
      • USB
      Rear Connections
      • AUX in
      • Click-fit Speaker Connectors
      • Composite video (CVBS) output
      • Digital optical in
      • Ethernet
      • Fixed FM Antenna
      • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner Bands
      FM
      Number of Preset Channels
      40

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      87 12581 64845 9
      Length
      52  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      1
      Width
      37.7  cm
      Gross weight
      7.47  kg
      Height
      31  cm
      Nett weight
      6.37  kg
      Tare weight
      1.1  kg

    • Convenience

      EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
      • 21:9 format subtitle support
      • Audio Return Channel
      • Automatic audio input mapping
      • One touch play
      • One touch standby
      • Remote Control-Passthrough
      • System standby
      HDMI Features
      • 3D
      • Audio Return Channel (ARC)
      • Content Type
      • Deep color
      Online services
      • Picasa
      • YouTube

    • Power

      Power consumption
      60  W
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 0.5 W

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      52  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      37.7  cm
      Depth
      31  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 64845 9
      Gross weight
      7.47  kg
      Nett weight
      6.37  kg
      Tare weight
      1.1  kg

    • Accessories

      Compatible accessories
      STS3001 Speaker stand
      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      360 x 58 x 325  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      8.75  kg
      Main Unit Weight
      2.40  kg
      Packaging (W x H x D)
      520 x 310 x 377  mm
      Center Speaker (W x H x D)
      84.5 x 89 x 89  mm
      Center Speaker Weight
      0.30  kg
      Centre Speaker cable length
      2  m
      Front Speaker (W x H x D)
      85 x 160 x 95  mm
      Subwoofer (W x H x D)
      160 x 267.5 x 265  mm
      Front Speaker Weight
      0.28  kg
      Subwoofer Weight
      2.5  kg
      Front Speaker cable length
      3  m
      Rear Speaker (W x H x D)
      84.5 x 159 x 80  mm
      Rear Speaker Weight
      0.30  kg
      Rear Speaker cable length
      7  m
      Subwoofer cable length
      2  m

    • Audio Playback

      Compression format
      • AAC
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • WMA
      MP3 bit rates
      32 - 320kbps

    • File Format

      Audio
      • aac
      • mka
      • mp3
      • wma
      Video
      • avi
      • divx
      • mkv
      • mp4
      • mpeg
      • mpg
      Picture
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG

    • Picture/Display

      Picture enhancement
      • HD (720p, 1080i, 1080p/24fps)
      • Progressive scan
      • Video upscaling

    • Optical Playback Media

      Playable Discs
      • AVCHD
      • BD
      • BD R / BD RE
      • CD
      • CDDA
      • CD-R/CD-RW
      • DVD
      • DVD +R/+RW
      • DVD -R/-RW
      • SVCD
      • VCD

    • Still Picture Playback

      Compression format
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPEG HD
      • JPEG Progressive
      • PNG
      Picture Enhancement
      • Rotate
      • Slideshow with music playback
      • Zoom

    • Video Playback

      Compression formats
      • DivX Plus HD
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • Safety & Legal Leaflet
    • Trademarks Sheet
    • User Manual
    • World Wide Warranty leaflet
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