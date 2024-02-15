Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter
360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t
See the full 360° day & night with 2K clarity&enhanced night vision. Follow all the action with pan&tilt and advanced motion tracking. And for added peace of mind, we’ve added a privacy shutter to respect your privacy when you’re at home
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter
360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t Feel Safe. Feel Home. Indoor use Privacy Shutter People, pet and cry detection 2K Clarity & Night Vision See the full 360°
Follow all the action with pan & tilt and advanced motion tracking
Day & night confidence
Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced night vision
Hassle-free & worry-free
The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step
Keeps recording even if your Wi-Fi drops
All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored
Two-way talk from anywhere
Use the camera to communicate directly with people and pets via the app
Get the alerts that matter
Prioritize AI detection for people, pets, and sounds, or even a child crying & respond by triggering the built-in siren or two-way talk.
Keep your data yours
Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app
Privacy on demand
Simply slide the privacy shutter closed for added peace of mind
Secure storage options
Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.
Record it all, 24/7
Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring
Wi-Fi connected for total control
Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and youre in control from wherever you are
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Technical Specifications
Video Format
2K Image Sensor
3MP Video Resolution
2304 х 1296 Night Vision
Enhanced Black & White Infrared visibility up to 10m Storage
Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks. Field of View
360° View Audio Built-in Siren
Yes Operating Temperature
-10°C to 45°C Outdoor/Indoor
Indoor Angle of View
102° Diagonal Pan & Tilt
-10° to 25°
Advanced Features
Offline Function
Continues to record to SD Card*, when Wi-Fi is not available Motion Detection
Yes Advanced Detection
Person Detection
Pet Detection
Child Cry Detection Encryption
End-to-end encryption, AES 128bit Privacy Mode
Physical Privacy Shutter
Inactive Mode Continious recording
15.82GB/per day; Max 7.5 day
Power
Power Source
Mains Power (5V DC / 2A), USB-C Power Cable
1.5 Metres
Connectivity
Wireless
2.4Ghz only Installation Requirements
Direct to WiFi, no bridge, hub or base station required Network Requirement
Minimum network requirement for high resolution: 2Mbps
Dimensions
Dimensions
174 x 158.5 x 99mm Weight
655g
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.