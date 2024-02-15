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  • 360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t 360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t 360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t
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    Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter

    HSP5500/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t

    See the full 360° day & night with 2K clarity&enhanced night vision. Follow all the action with pan&tilt and advanced motion tracking. And for added peace of mind, we’ve added a privacy shutter to respect your privacy when you’re at home

    See all benefits

    Home Safety Indoor 360° Camera with Privacy Shutter

    Similar products

    See all Security cameras

    360° Control over what you see, and what you don’t

    Feel Safe. Feel Home.

    • Indoor use
    • Privacy Shutter
    • People, pet and cry detection
    • 2K Clarity & Night Vision
    See the full 360°

    See the full 360°

    Follow all the action with pan & tilt and advanced motion tracking

    Day & night confidence

    Day & night confidence

    Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced night vision

    Hassle-free & worry-free

    Hassle-free & worry-free

    The average customer sets up in under 2 minutes, plus it's simple to use with local support at every step

    Keeps recording even if your Wi-Fi drops

    Keeps recording even if your Wi-Fi drops

    All events are recorded on the MicroSD card* and can be reviewed once Wi-Fi is restored

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Two-way talk from anywhere

    Use the camera to communicate directly with people and pets via the app

    Get the alerts that matter

    Get the alerts that matter

    Prioritize AI detection for people, pets, and sounds, or even a child crying & respond by triggering the built-in siren or two-way talk.

    Keep your data yours

    Keep your data yours

    Feel secure with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks plus biometric recognition to safeguard your app

    Privacy on demand

    Privacy on demand

    Simply slide the privacy shutter closed for added peace of mind

    Secure storage options

    Secure storage options

    Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.

    Record it all, 24/7

    Record it all, 24/7

    Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Wi-Fi connected for total control

    Simply connect your camera to Wi-Fi, and youre in control from wherever you are

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Video Format
      2K
      Image Sensor
      3MP
      Video Resolution
      2304 х 1296
      Night Vision
      Enhanced Black & White Infrared visibility up to 10m
      Storage
      Up to 128GB MicroSD card*, secured with the same data encryption standard trusted by banks.
      Field of View
      360° View
      Audio
      • Full duplex two-way audio
      • Built-in microphone & speaker
      • Echo Elimination
      Built-in Siren
      Yes
      Operating Temperature
      -10°C to 45°C
      Outdoor/Indoor
      Indoor
      Angle of View
      102° Diagonal
      Pan & Tilt
      -10° to 25°

    • Advanced Features

      Offline Function
      Continues to record to SD Card*, when Wi-Fi is not available
      Motion Detection
      Yes
      Advanced Detection
      • Person Detection
      • Pet Detection
      • Child Cry Detection
      Encryption
      End-to-end encryption, AES 128bit
      Privacy Mode
      • Physical Privacy Shutter
      • Inactive Mode
      Continious recording
      15.82GB/per day; Max 7.5 day

    • Power

      Power Source
      Mains Power (5V DC / 2A), USB-C
      Power Cable
      1.5 Metres

    • Connectivity

      Wireless
      2.4Ghz only
      Installation Requirements
      Direct to WiFi, no bridge, hub or base station required
      Network Requirement
      Minimum network requirement for high resolution: 2Mbps

    • Dimensions

      Dimensions
      174 x 158.5 x 99mm
      Weight
      655g

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