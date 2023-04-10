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    Series 3000 Outdoor Camera

    HSP3800

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    Get instant notifications when your camera detects movement, noise or people. Follow the action with pan & tilt and motion tracking. Feel protected with the cameras' built-in alarm siren or communicate from your phone with two-way talk.

    See all benefits

    Series 3000 Outdoor Camera

    Similar products

    See all Security cameras

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    Capture what other cameras can't with pan & tilt

    • Weatherproof IP65
    • Spotlight to warn intruders
    • Colour Night Vision
    • Pan & Tilt + Motion Tracking
    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.

    Full HD Clarity & Colour Night Vision

    Full HD Clarity & Colour Night Vision

    Feel relaxed day & night knowing you can see what's happening even when you're not there. See in full colour at night and deter unwanted visitors with the motion-triggered spotlight.

    Always know what's happening at home

    Always know what's happening at home

    Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.

    No hard wiring necessary. Just mount, plug & play

    No hard wiring necessary. Just mount, plug & play

    Easy to install yourself in no time at all. Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the Philips Home Safety app from wherever you are.

    Differentiates between movement, noise or people

    Differentiates between movement, noise or people

    Keep your home safe with person detection and more. Choose when and what your system responds to based on your mode settings. Automatically activate the siren, record a video or send a notification to your phone.

    Weatherproof IP65 Design

    Weatherproof IP65 Design

    Built tough to withstand rain, dust, heat & cold. You can place your camera anywhere, indoors or outdoors, and feel confident your home is protected, whatever the weather.

    Cover all angles with pan & tilt

    Cover all angles with pan & tilt

    With 350° horizontal and 135° vertical coverage, you'll capture what other cameras can't. Feel total control with pan and tilt, or use auto motion tracking to automatically follow and record movement.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Video format
      Full HD
      Image sensor
      2MP
      Video resolution
      1920x1080
      Night vision
      • Colour night vision with spotlight
      • IR visibility up to 10m
      Storage
      Up to 128 GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Field of view
      350° Horizontal, 135° Vertical
      Angle of view
      92°(D), 80°(H), 45°(V)
      Pan & tilt
      Pan 270°, Tilt 90°
      Audio
      • Full duplex two-way audio
      • Built-in microphone & speaker
      Built-in siren
      Yes
      Operating temperature
      -10℃ to 45℃
      Outdoor/Indoor
      Outdoor
      Spotlight
      280 Lumen
      Weather resistance
      IP65

    • Advanced features

      Anti-theft
      Secure fixing
      Motion detection
      Yes
      Human detection
      Yes
      Data encryption
      • AES-128 Encryption**
      • TLS 1.2

    • Power

      Power
      • Mains Power (DC 5V/1.5A)
      • 1.5 Metre power cable

    • Connectivity

      Connectivity
      • 2.4 Ghz only
      • Minimum network requirement: 1.2Mbps

    • Dimensions

      Dimensions
      • 149.5x136x90mm
      • 296g (622g including packaging)

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    • Mains power and internet connection required.
    • *The same level of protection trusted by banks, means your videos cannot be read even if the SD card is removed.
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