HSP3800
Seamless home safety you can trust
Get instant notifications when your camera detects movement, noise or people. Follow the action with pan & tilt and motion tracking. Feel protected with the cameras' built-in alarm siren or communicate from your phone with two-way talk.See all benefits
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View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.
Feel relaxed day & night knowing you can see what's happening even when you're not there. See in full colour at night and deter unwanted visitors with the motion-triggered spotlight.
Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.
Easy to install yourself in no time at all. Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the Philips Home Safety app from wherever you are.
Keep your home safe with person detection and more. Choose when and what your system responds to based on your mode settings. Automatically activate the siren, record a video or send a notification to your phone.
Built tough to withstand rain, dust, heat & cold. You can place your camera anywhere, indoors or outdoors, and feel confident your home is protected, whatever the weather.
With 350° horizontal and 135° vertical coverage, you'll capture what other cameras can't. Feel total control with pan and tilt, or use auto motion tracking to automatically follow and record movement.
Technical specifications
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