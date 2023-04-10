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    Series 3000 Indoor Camera

    HSP3500/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    No blind spots with pan & tilt to see every corner, plus motion tracking to automatically follow the action. Never miss a detail with every event stored securely, or choose continuous recording for CCTV style monitoring.

    See all benefits

    Series 3000 Indoor Camera

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    See all Security cameras

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    See the full 360° with rotation

    • Our best resolution camera (2K)
    • 360° Horizontal View
    • Pan & Tilt + Motion Tracking
    • Two Way Talk
    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.

    Brilliant 2K Clarity & Enhanced Night Vision

    Brilliant 2K Clarity & Enhanced Night Vision

    Feel relaxed knowing you can see what's happening in detail day and night. Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced infrared night vision.

    Always know what's happening at home

    Always know what's happening at home

    Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.

    Easy to set up, no hard-wiring

    Easy to set up, no hard-wiring

    Feel hassle-free: just plug in the camera and connect to the app. Place on a shelf or table, or use the security mount to fix it in place. Camera connects via Wi-Fi.

    Follow the action with auto motion tracking

    Follow the action with auto motion tracking

    Never miss a detail with motion tracking technology that follows movement. See and record all the action as it happens anywhere in the room.

    Secure Local Storage with MicroSD Card

    Secure Local Storage with MicroSD Card

    Philips uses secure data encryption to keep your data private. The Series 3000 Indoor Camera supports up to 128 GB MicroSD Card. 128 GB is the equivalent of 6 days continuous recording.*

    See the full 360° with rotation

    See the full 360° with rotation

    No blind spots: pan and tilt the camera to see every corner or use auto motion tracking to automatically record and follow movement in the room.

    Record it all, 24/7

    Record it all, 24/7

    Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Video format
      2K
      Image sensor
      3MP
      Video resolution
      2304x1296
      Night vision
      • Enhanced black & white
      • IR visibility up to 10m
      Storage
      Up to 128 GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Field of view
      360° Horizontal, 96° Vertical
      Angle of view
      102° (D), 87°(H), 46°(V)
      Pan & tilt
      • Pan 345°
      • Tilt -10°to 40°
      Audio
      • Full duplex two-way audio
      • Built-in microphone & speaker
      Built-in siren
      Yes
      Operating temperature
      -10℃ to 45℃
      Outdoor/Indoor
      Indoor

    • Advanced features

      Anti-theft
      Secure fixing
      Motion detection
      Yes
      Human detection
      Yes
      Data encryption
      • TLS 1.2
      • AES-128 Encryption**

    • Power

      Power
      • Mains Power (DC 5V/1A)
      • 1 Metre power cable

    • Connectivity

      Connectivity
      • 2.4 Ghz only
      • Minimum network requirement: 1.5Mbps

    • Dimensions

      Dimensions
      • 71x109.5mm
      • 165g (300g including packaging)

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    • SD card purchased separately, storage capacity based on size of SD card used, quoted capacity based on highest resolution (2K), continuous recording assumes no power outage.
    • *Mains power and internet connection required.
    • **The same level of protection trusted by banks, means your videos cannot be read even if the SD card is removed.
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