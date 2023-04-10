HSP3500/01
Seamless home safety you can trust
No blind spots with pan & tilt to see every corner, plus motion tracking to automatically follow the action. Never miss a detail with every event stored securely, or choose continuous recording for CCTV style monitoring.See all benefits
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View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.
Feel relaxed knowing you can see what's happening in detail day and night. Go beyond Full HD with brilliant 2K clarity and enhanced infrared night vision.
Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.
Feel hassle-free: just plug in the camera and connect to the app. Place on a shelf or table, or use the security mount to fix it in place. Camera connects via Wi-Fi.
Never miss a detail with motion tracking technology that follows movement. See and record all the action as it happens anywhere in the room.
Philips uses secure data encryption to keep your data private. The Series 3000 Indoor Camera supports up to 128 GB MicroSD Card. 128 GB is the equivalent of 6 days continuous recording.*
No blind spots: pan and tilt the camera to see every corner or use auto motion tracking to automatically record and follow movement in the room.
Thanks to continuous power, you can choose to continuously record to the MicroSD card* for CCTV-style monitoring
Technical specifications
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