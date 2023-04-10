HSP1000/01
Seamless home safety you can trust
Feel connected to what's happening at home from wherever you are. Communicate instantly with two-way talk and see every detail day and night with Full HD clarity and enhanced night vision.See all benefits
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View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.
Feel relaxed knowing you can see every detail day and night in Full HD and enhanced infrared night vision.
Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.
Feel hassle-free: just plug in the camera and connect to the app. Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the Philips Home Safety app from wherever you are.
Feel connected with two-way talk. The integrated speaker and microphone lets you tap to talk in live view or respond to visitor notifications (welcome or not) from wherever you are.
Feel protected knowing your camera can tell the difference between a person and general movement (for example, a pet) and automatically activate the alarm to ward off unwanted visitors.
Technical specifications
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