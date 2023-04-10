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  • Seamless home safety you can trust Seamless home safety you can trust Seamless home safety you can trust

    Series 1000 Indoor Camera

    HSP1000/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    Feel connected to what's happening at home from wherever you are. Communicate instantly with two-way talk and see every detail day and night with Full HD clarity and enhanced night vision.

    See all benefits

    Series 1000 Indoor Camera

    Similar products

    See all Security cameras

    Seamless home safety you can trust

    Simple setup and use with support at every step

    • Full HD Clarity
    • Enhanced Night Vision
    • Two Way Talk
    • 110° Field of View
    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    24/7 Control via the Philips Home Safety app

    View, record & respond from wherever you are with the easy-to-use Philips Home Safety app. Once you've completed the guided onboarding in minutes, smart modes make it quick and easy to tailor your system to your needs.

    Full HD Clarity & Night Vision

    Full HD Clarity & Night Vision

    Feel relaxed knowing you can see every detail day and night in Full HD and enhanced infrared night vision.

    Always know what's happening at home

    Always know what's happening at home

    Feel reassured with instant notifications direct to your phone when your cameras detect movement, noise or people. Differentiate between the three, and choose when and what notifications you receive based on your mode settings.

    Easy to set up, no hard-wiring

    Easy to set up, no hard-wiring

    Feel hassle-free: just plug in the camera and connect to the app. Wi-Fi connected and controlled via the Philips Home Safety app from wherever you are.

    Communicate instantly from wherever you are

    Communicate instantly from wherever you are

    Feel connected with two-way talk. The integrated speaker and microphone lets you tap to talk in live view or respond to visitor notifications (welcome or not) from wherever you are.

    Person Detection & Built in Alarm Siren

    Person Detection & Built in Alarm Siren

    Feel protected knowing your camera can tell the difference between a person and general movement (for example, a pet) and automatically activate the alarm to ward off unwanted visitors.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Video format
      Full HD
      Image sensor
      2MP
      Video resolution
      1920x1080
      Night vision
      • Enhanced black & white
      • IR visibility up to 7m
      Storage
      Up to 128 GB MicroSD Slot (SD card not included)
      Field of view
      110°
      Angle of view
      110°(D), 90°(H), 49°(V)
      Pan & tilt
      No
      Audio
      • Full duplex two-way audio
      • Built-in microphone & speaker
      Built-in siren
      Yes
      Operating temperature
      -10℃ to 45℃
      Outdoor/Indoor
      Indoor

    • Advanced features

      Anti-theft
      No
      Motion detection
      Yes
      Human detection
      Yes
      Data encryption
      • AES-128 Encryption**
      • TLS 1.2

    • Power

      Power
      • Mains Power (DC 5V/1A)
      • 1.5 Metre Power Cable

    • Connectivity

      Connectivity
      • 2.4 Ghz only
      • Minimum network requirement: 1.2Mbps

    • Dimensions

      Dimensions
      • 60mmx45mmx101.5mm
      • 73g (197g including packaging)

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    • Mains power and internet connection required.
    • *The same level of protection trusted by banks, means your videos cannot be read even if the SD card is removed.
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