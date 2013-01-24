Search terms
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1 L bowl and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables
Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.
All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.
The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.
The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts
