Search terms

  • Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Daily Collection Food processor

    HR7627/00

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2.1 L bowl and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Food processor

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor

    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

    • 650 W
    • 2 speeds + pulse
    • 2.1 L bowl
    • Accessories for + 15 functions
    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

    For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

    40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

    40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

    The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

    High performance stainless steel disc inserts

    High performance stainless steel disc inserts

    Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

    650 Watt motor for powerful processing

    650 Watt motor for powerful processing

    This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    Up to 5 portions in one go

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) enables you to blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    All accessory parts of your Philips food processor can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

    Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

    Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

    The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

    No mess from center of the bowl due to lack of inner shaft

    Unlike other cheaper food processors, this Philips Food Processor lacks an inner chimney shaft in the middle of the bowl. This means that soups and other liquids won't leak from the middle of the bowl, keeping your food processor and kitchen counter clean! It even makes assembling your appliance much easier - simply click your tool holder in place in the bowl, guided by the form fitting couplings.

    Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

    Sharp and strong stainless steel S blade for chopping

    The sharp and strong stainless steel S blade chops vegetables such as onions in no time. It can also be used for other ingredients such as nuts, meats or even to make doughs for pie crusts

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Blade unit S-blade
      • Chopping knife
      • Emulsifying tool
      • Fine shredding tool
      • Fine slicing tool
      • Granulating tool

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.0  m
      Capacity bowl
      2  l
      Power
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Working capacity bowl
      1.5  l
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity jar
      1.75  l
      Working capacity jar
      1.0  l
      RPM blender (max)
      21000  rpm
      RPM bowl (max)
      1900  rpm

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      244x244x377  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of slicing disks
      3
      Product features
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulse
      Number of speed settings
      2 + pulse

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic ABS
      Material accessories
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Fine shredding disk
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.