ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort
  • Save space and effort

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7625/70

3.9

| (17) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

Save space and effort

Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.

See all benefits

Ultra-compact food processor with blender

Save space and effort

  • 500 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

All accessories fit in the bowl for compact storage

Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.

2 speeds and pulse

2 speeds and pulse

The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

500 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

17

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

1

01/09/2013

India

India

TIME SAVING EFFICIENTLY

We are using this food processor daily for kneading, chopping and grating etc.. The blender of this food processor is the best we have used till date. This is a good solid product from the house of Philips, which saves a lot of electricity because of its simple design and efficient working. We recommend this FOOD PROCESSOR for every kitchen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

24/11/2012

India

India

Overall a good and handy product

We have been using it for a year and found this product very useful. Very easy to use and clean. Comparatively less noise and vibration. Good quality grating, chops onions nicely.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

26/08/2012

India

India

Excellent product

Excellent product..I am a bachelor and share my apartment with my friend.. Our kitchen needs something hardy with high performance and easy to use. In this product kneading mixing cutting slicing very easy. i put heavy load while kneading but still it works very efficiently.We use it every day for kneading whipping and cutting and still it works fine..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration