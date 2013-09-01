2 year warranty
Discontinued
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.
500 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results
3.9
of 5
17
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
vipin
01/09/2013
India
TIME SAVING EFFICIENTLY
We are using this food processor daily for kneading, chopping and grating etc.. The blender of this food processor is the best we have used till date. This is a good solid product from the house of Philips, which saves a lot of electricity because of its simple design and efficient working. We recommend this FOOD PROCESSOR for every kitchen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
GJinr
24/11/2012
India
Overall a good and handy product
We have been using it for a year and found this product very useful. Very easy to use and clean. Comparatively less noise and vibration. Good quality grating, chops onions nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
sukanta
26/08/2012
India
Excellent product
Excellent product..I am a bachelor and share my apartment with my friend.. Our kitchen needs something hardy with high performance and easy to use. In this product kneading mixing cutting slicing very easy. i put heavy load while kneading but still it works very efficiently.We use it every day for kneading whipping and cutting and still it works fine..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7625/70 Food processor