Citrus press

HR2775
  • Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    Large collection jar with capacity of 1 litre with volume indication. Double cone for bigger as well as smaller fruits. Also provides you Pulp Selector option for efficient juice extraction. See all benefits

      Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

      2-way random rotation for max juice extraction

      • 1 L
      • 25 W
      • Dual cone
      • Dust cover
      Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

      Pulp selector

      Cord storage

      For easy storage of redundant cord length.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Available color(s)
        White
        Material lid and pulp conatiner
        PP & SAN

      • General specifications

        Pulp selector
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jug
        One Litre  L

