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    Citrus press

    HR2775/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    Large collection jar with capacity of 1 litre with volume indication. Double cone for bigger as well as smaller fruits. Also provides you Pulp Selector option for efficient juice extraction.

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    Citrus press

    Similar products

    See all Citrus Juicer

    Enjoy fresh juice in seconds

    2-way random rotation for max juice extraction

    • 1 L
    • 25 W
    • Dual cone
    • Dust cover
    Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

    Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

    The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.

    Pulp selector

    Pulp selector

    For smooth or pulpy juice.

    Cord storage

    For easy storage of redundant cord length.

    Juice jug

    Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Available color(s)
      White
      Material lid and pulp conatiner
      PP & SAN

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity jug
      One Litre  l

    • General specifications

      Pulp selector
      Yes

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