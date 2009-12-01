Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
Large collection jar with capacity of 1 litre with volume indication. Double cone for bigger as well as smaller fruits. Also provides you Pulp Selector option for efficient juice extraction. See all benefits
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Enjoy fresh juice in seconds
2-way random rotation for max juice extraction
- 1 L
- 25 W
- Dual cone
- Dust cover
Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping
The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.
Pulp selector
For smooth or pulpy juice.
Cord storage
For easy storage of redundant cord length.
Juice jug
Keep your juice fresh for longer in this juice jug.
Technical Specifications
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Design specifications
- Available color(s)
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White
- Material lid and pulp conatiner
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PP & SAN
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Technical specifications
- Capacity jug
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One Litre
l
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General specifications
- Pulp selector
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Yes
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