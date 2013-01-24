Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Daily Collection Blender

HR2100/03
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy Fresh smoothie and food made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2100/03

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Blender

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Blender

    Fresh smoothie and food made easy

    This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Fresh smoothie and food made easy

      With extra strong power and blade

      • 400 W
      • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
      • 2 speed and pulse
      • 5 star serrated blade
      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor

      Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

      Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

      Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

      The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      Pulse for better mixing and blending

      You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      Lock indicator for ready to use

      This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

      Improved pouring by new spout

      Improved pouring by new spout

      New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Effective jar capacity
        1.25 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.5 l
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Power
        400 W

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2 and pulse
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and beige
        Material housing
        PP
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.