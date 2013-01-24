Home
Aluminium Collection

Hand blender

HR1378/00
  The world's most powerful cordless handblender
    Aluminium Collection Hand blender

    HR1378/00
    The world's most powerful cordless handblender

    With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use. See all benefits

    Aluminium Collection Hand blender

      The world's most powerful cordless handblender

      Cordless technology with ice-crushing power

      • Cordless
      • metal bar
      • 3 accessories
      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ready to use charging base

      Ready to use charging base

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Safety switch to avoid accidental use

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        1
        Safety switch
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        200  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage adapter
        220-240  V
        Maximum charging time
        3  hour(s)
        Quick charge (1 light application)
        15  minute(s)
        Maximum running time
        up to 20  minute(s)
        Voltage batteries
        7.4  V

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        Stainless steel, rubber, pp and aluminium
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Available color(s)
        Charcoal grey with aluminium details
        Material shaft
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        XL chopper
        Yes
        Serrated blades for XL chopper
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  L

