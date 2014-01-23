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  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender
  • The world's most powerful cordless handblender

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionHand blender

HR1378/00

4.9

| (16) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

The world's most powerful cordless handblender

With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.

See all benefits

Cordless technology with ice-crushing power

The world's most powerful cordless handblender

  • Cordless

  • metal bar

  • 3 accessories

Powerful 7.2 V Li-ion batteries, running time up to 20 min

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Ready to use charging base

Ready to use charging base

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

16

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

23/01/2014

India

India

Excellent Blender

I was it always when i made a strawberry shake or Chocolate shakes ... it helps to make it blends with great ease & also use in all type of mixing ...really handy & effective product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

21/01/2014

India

India

Handy and easy to use

Very easy to handle and occupies very little space. Even children also can use it easily.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

27/12/2013

India

India

It make my life easy

The product Philips Aluminium Collection Hand blender HR1378/00 Cordless metal bar 3 accessories I bought before a month ago, and it being such a nice member to our family it make easy my life in kitchen & it is being very useful in many ways like making a CHATANI & making a butter milk it also helps me to mix the better of cack. Thanks Philips for such a wonderful product Thanks again.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender

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