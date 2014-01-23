2 year warranty
Discontinued
The world's most powerful cordless handblender
With the Philips Aluminium Collection cordless hand blender, convenience takes on a whole new meaning. This hand blender features the latest in cordless technology and contemporary design, giving you maximum freedom and ease of use.
Cordless
metal bar
3 accessories
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
4.9
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
shikha1234
23/01/2014
India
Excellent Blender
I was it always when i made a strawberry shake or Chocolate shakes ... it helps to make it blends with great ease & also use in all type of mixing ...really handy & effective product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
PPaul
21/01/2014
India
Handy and easy to use
Very easy to handle and occupies very little space. Even children also can use it easily.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
dilharitgohil
27/12/2013
India
It make my life easy
The product Philips Aluminium Collection Hand blender HR1378/00 Cordless metal bar 3 accessories I bought before a month ago, and it being such a nice member to our family it make easy my life in kitchen & it is being very useful in many ways like making a CHATANI & making a butter milk it also helps me to mix the better of cack. Thanks Philips for such a wonderful product Thanks again.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Aluminium Collection HR1378/00 Hand blender