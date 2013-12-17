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  • Healthy food made easily
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  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
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  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

DailyHand blender

HR1350/90

3.9
| (40) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
Healthy food made easily
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily.
See all benefits

For perfect soups, purees and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 250 W, plastic bar

  • 1 speed

Powerful 250 Watt motor

1 speed

1 speed

Detachable plastic bar

Detachable plastic bar

Detaches with the twist of the hand.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

40

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

17/12/2013

India

India

EXCELLENT PRODUCT

A MUST FOR MY HOUSE. PHILIPS HAS THE NAME AND TRUST SINCE AGES. I USE PHILIPS'S HAND BLENDER AND I MUST SAY IT IS AMAZING. IT IS MY HELPING HAND.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

17/12/2013

India

India

Product is superb and very good in use.

This product has been gifted to me by my office colleagues. When I use the product, It is really appreciable. Very nice performance in all the way. Thanks to Philips & my office colleagues.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

16/12/2013

India

India

Philips hand blender - makes my job easy

The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps me to prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. Detachable plastic bar with dishwasher proof shaft and accessories 1litre beaker with lid and wall bracket included for ease of use and tidy work top. With single speed setting, 250 W powerful motor and 1.3m cord length Quick and easy cleaning and always ready to use hand blender - makes my job easy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender

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