2 year warranty
250 W, plastic bar
1 speed
Detaches with the twist of the hand.
3.9
of 5
40
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
SHAISTA
17/12/2013
India
EXCELLENT PRODUCT
A MUST FOR MY HOUSE. PHILIPS HAS THE NAME AND TRUST SINCE AGES. I USE PHILIPS'S HAND BLENDER AND I MUST SAY IT IS AMAZING. IT IS MY HELPING HAND.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender
Durgesh
17/12/2013
India
Product is superb and very good in use.
This product has been gifted to me by my office colleagues. When I use the product, It is really appreciable. Very nice performance in all the way. Thanks to Philips & my office colleagues.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender
babita58
16/12/2013
India
Philips hand blender - makes my job easy
The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps me to prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. Detachable plastic bar with dishwasher proof shaft and accessories 1litre beaker with lid and wall bracket included for ease of use and tidy work top. With single speed setting, 250 W powerful motor and 1.3m cord length Quick and easy cleaning and always ready to use hand blender - makes my job easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily HR1350/90 Hand blender