Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Hand blender

HR1350/90
Overall Rating / 5
  • Healthy food made easily Healthy food made easily Healthy food made easily
    -{discount-value}

    Hand blender

    HR1350/90
    Overall Rating / 5

    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,295.00

    Hand blender

    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.1,295.00

    Hand blender

    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips hand blender with its powerful 250 Watt motor helps you prepare perfect soups, purees and shakes easily. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      Healthy food made easily

      For perfect soups, purees and shakes

      • 250 W, plastic bar
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper
      • 1 speed
      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      1 l beaker with lid to store soups, puree or shakes

      Wall bracket included

      Wall bracket included

      Detachable plastic bar

      Detaches with the twist of the hand.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With bajonet
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Wall bracket
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Vanilla
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        250  W
        Cord length
        1.3  m

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.