2 year warranty
Discontinued
Healthy food made easily
The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!
300 W, plastic bar
Double action knife
0,5 L Beaker
1 speed
Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.
4.6
of 5
22
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
guddu51
22/12/2013
India
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT IN LOW PRICE
Philips daily hand blender HR1341/00 is excellent product to use for ur daily kitchen needs.I like its double action blade feature which is very good.Its also very to use in kitchen and takes less time for grinding.Its also saves power due to less power consuming.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender
ASHITJAIN
22/12/2013
India
Perfect Hand Blender Money can buy
Suitably fits in all my blending requirements in Kitchen I mostly use it for making shakes and chopping. Powerful motor gives a smooth run for extended blending and mixing. Highly recommended for students living in Hostels/ dorms for making their milk shakes. Been 4 months since I am using it and works perfectly fine. Just make sure you clean it after every use , which shall help in extended life of hand blender.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender
anku89
20/12/2013
India
Best Blender
I am using this blender for last 10 years I have not face any trouble till now working perfectly till today don't have to buy another one for next 20 years
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender