1

Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1341/00
    Healthy food made easily

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Healthy food made easily

      Blender for perfect soups, puree and shakes

      • 300 W, plastic bar
      • Double action knife
      • 0,5 L Beaker
      • 1 speed
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Comfortable clean

      Comfortable clean

      Detachable bar to comfortable clean under water.

      Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

      Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

      Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

      Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With bajonet
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        0.5  L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and blue
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Plastic

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        220V-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        300  W

