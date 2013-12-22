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  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily
  • Healthy food made easily

Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HR1341/00

4.6

| (22) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Healthy food made easily

The Philips Hand blender combines 300 W power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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Blender for perfect soups, puree and shakes

Healthy food made easily

  • 300 W, plastic bar

  • Double action knife

  • 0,5 L Beaker

  • 1 speed

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor

Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

22

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

22/12/2013

India

India

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT IN LOW PRICE

Philips daily hand blender HR1341/00 is excellent product to use for ur daily kitchen needs.I like its double action blade feature which is very good.Its also very to use in kitchen and takes less time for grinding.Its also saves power due to less power consuming.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

22/12/2013

India

India

Perfect Hand Blender Money can buy

Suitably fits in all my blending requirements in Kitchen I mostly use it for making shakes and chopping. Powerful motor gives a smooth run for extended blending and mixing. Highly recommended for students living in Hostels/ dorms for making their milk shakes. Been 4 months since I am using it and works perfectly fine. Just make sure you clean it after every use , which shall help in extended life of hand blender.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

20/12/2013

India

India

Best Blender

I am using this blender for last 10 years I have not face any trouble till now working perfectly till today don't have to buy another one for next 20 years

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR1341/00 Hand blender

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