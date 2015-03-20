Search terms

1

Epilator, bikini trimmer

HP6548/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • The perfect double act for smooth skin everywhere The perfect double act for smooth skin everywhere The perfect double act for smooth skin everywhere
    -{discount-value}

    Epilator, bikini trimmer

    HP6548/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line

    • Bikini trimmer with 3mm comb for safe & fast trimming
    • Limited Edition storage bag
    • The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)
    • Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation
    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Epilator, bikini trimmer

    Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line

    • Bikini trimmer with 3mm comb for safe & fast trimming
    • Limited Edition storage bag
    • The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)
    • Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation
    See all benefits

    Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line

    • Bikini trimmer with 3mm comb for safe & fast trimming
    • Limited Edition storage bag
    • The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)
    • Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation
    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Epilator, bikini trimmer

    Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line

    • Bikini trimmer with 3mm comb for safe & fast trimming
    • Limited Edition storage bag
    • The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)
    • Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation
    See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Epilators

      The perfect double act for smooth skin everywhere

      Different body areas need different solutions. Enjoy fast, longlasting hair removal on legs and arms with Satinelle epilator and trim and style your bikini area with the bikini trimmer. BONUS: Limited edition storage bag
      The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)

      The tweezing discs catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm)

      The epilator has uniquely designed discs to catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm), 4 x shorter than with waxing for up to 4 weeks of hair free skin.

      Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation

      Satinelle epilator for fast and gentle epilation

      The Satinelle epilator has a large head for fast epilation on legs and arms. Its rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal.

      Bikini trimmer with 3mm comb for safe & fast trimming

      Trim and style your bikini area. This bikini trimmer features a mini trimming head that evenly trims hairs to 0.5 mm. With the comb attached the hairs are trimmed to 3 mm. Use in or out of the shower. Battery powered.

      Limited Edition storage bag

      Comes with a stylish limited edition storage bag to keep both devices clean, hygienic and dust-free.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Epilator
        • Gentle tweezing discs
        • 1 speed setting
        • Washable epilation head
        • Ergonomic grip
        • 2 year guarantee
        Bikini trimmer
        • Mini trimming head
        • Click-on trimming comb
        • trims to 3 mm
        • Wet & Dry use

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical Data (Epilator)

        Number of catching points
        20
        Number of discs
        21
        Pulling actions/sec. speed 1
        600
        Voltage adapter
        13V
        Voltage device
        13V/400mA

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.