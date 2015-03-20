Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line
Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Duo smooth set for arms, legs & bikini line
The epilator has uniquely designed discs to catch even the shortest hairs (0.5mm), 4 x shorter than with waxing for up to 4 weeks of hair free skin.
The Satinelle epilator has a large head for fast epilation on legs and arms. Its rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal.
Trim and style your bikini area. This bikini trimmer features a mini trimming head that evenly trims hairs to 0.5 mm. With the comb attached the hairs are trimmed to 3 mm. Use in or out of the shower. Battery powered.
Comes with a stylish limited edition storage bag to keep both devices clean, hygienic and dust-free.
Features
Accessories
Technical Data (Epilator)