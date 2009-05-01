Search terms

    For long lasting smooth legs

      Our most gentle epilator

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        tbd mm
        A-box weight
        tbd g
        F-box weight
        tbd g

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (GB)
        tbd pcs
        Pallet size (EU)
        tbd cm
        Pallet size (GB)
        tbd cm

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        tbd mm

      • Features

        Ceramic epilation system
        Yes
        Pivoting ice cooler
        Yes
        Sonic massage system
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        100-240 V
        Motor
        DC 14V

      • Weight and dimensions

        No. of pieces per A-box
        tbd pcs
        Packaging design
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        Pallet quantity (EU)
        tbd pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Power source
        AC-RC (mains)

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        24
        Power consumption
        6 W
        Number of discs
        13
        RPM
        2500

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Pulling actions/second
        1000

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        For easy cleaning
        Detachable shaving head
        For a smooth shave
        Delicate area ice cooler
        For delicate body areas
        Exfoliation body puff
        Fewer ingrown hairs
        Insulation sleeve
        For convenient handling
        Luxury storage pouch
        For storage & protection

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

