Search terms
Smooth skin at all times
Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth skin at all times
Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits
Smooth skin at all times
Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smooth skin at all times
Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene. See all benefits
The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.
With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.
Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.
Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.
Features
Accessories
Technical specifications
Service