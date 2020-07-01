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  • Smooth skin at all times Smooth skin at all times Smooth skin at all times

    Touch-up pen trimmer

    HP6388/00

    Smooth skin at all times

    Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.1,695.00

    Touch-up pen trimmer

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    Smooth skin at all times

    On-the-go body-touch up trimmer

    • Body, Face
    1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

    1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

    The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

    2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

    2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

    With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

    Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Eyebrow comb
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Color(s)
      Ceramic Pearl White
      Power source
      1x AAA battery (included)
      Voltage
      1.5V DC

    • Features

      Facial version trimming unit
      1/3"

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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