Touch-up pen trimmer

  Smooth skin at all times
    Touch-up pen trimmer

    Smooth skin at all times

    Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

    Smooth skin at all times

    Be in control anytime, anywhere! The new on-the-go trimmer from Philips is your new discrete beauty tool that enables you quickly and easily remove even the finest hairs from your face.It comes with a cleaning brush for extra hygene.

      On-the-go body-touch up trimmer

      • Body, Face
      1/3" trimming head for easy removal of facial hairs

      The face application trimming head is great for quick touch-ups on-the-go. The 1/3" trimming head ensures a quick and precise application on any facial area.

      2&4 mm eyebrow comb to uniform hair length

      With 2 length options, 2mm and 4mm, to trim hair to the precise length you want. Simply attach the comb onto the trimming head to achieve a precise and uniformed result.

      Small enough to take everywhere

      Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go. AAA battery included.

      Cleaning brush included so you can keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        Facial version trimming unit
        1/3"

      • Accessories

        Eyebrow comb
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Ceramic Pearl White
        Power source
        1x AAA battery (included)
        Voltage
        1.5V DC

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

