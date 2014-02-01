Search terms

  • Trust the BikiniGenie Trust the BikiniGenie Trust the BikiniGenie
    Safe and easy trimmer for a smooth bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there.

        Battery
        Cordless Operation
        Portability
        Portable & Compact to carry-on

        Cleaning
        Fully washable

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

        Shaving & Styling
        Integrated pop up mini shaver
        Trimming & Styling
        • Integrated pop up trimmer
        • Integrated pop up comb

        Handle
        • Easy grip
        • Rubber grip

        Color
        Hot Pink

        Battery type
        AA

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

