Effective pain relief
Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp
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Effective pain relief Deep penetrating infrared warmth 200W Focused treatment area Deep penetrating Infrared warmth
Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Focused treatment
Treatment area
20x30
cm Infrared halogen lamp
200
W
Effective pain relief
Deep penetrating warmth
Yes
Technical specifications
Cord length
200
m Voltage
110 or 220-230
V Power
200
W Insulation
Class II (double isolation) Frequency
50/60
Hz Lifetime of lamps
500
hour(s)
Weight and dimensions
Product dimensions
20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)
cm A-box dimensions
29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)
cm Product weight
1.2
kg F-box weight
1.6
kg A-box weight
4.8
kg No. of F-boxes in A-box
3
pcs Qnt. on Euro pallet
60
pcs F-box dimensions
28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)
cm
Logistic data
Country of origin
Germany CTV code
884362101000
Safety
IEC certified
Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335
Easy to use
Adjustability
0-40 degrees (backwards) On/off switch
Yes Soft-touch handgrip
for easy transport and positioning
Medical appliance
Medical Device Directive
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