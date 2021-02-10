Search terms

  • Super silent with smart touch Super silent with smart touch Super silent with smart touch

    Avance Collection Mixer Grinder

    HL7777/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Super silent with smart touch

    Perfect blend of advanced technology and high performance! The turbo power 750W motor is programmed for optimum speed and it is embedded with smart sensor which regulates speed at the optimal level for better performance and minimum noise.

    See all benefits
    MRP: Rs.16,995.00

    Avance Collection Mixer Grinder

    Similar products

    See all Mixer Grinder

    Super silent with smart touch

    50% reduction in sound power* and 2X performance**

    • Super silent
    • Turbo power 750W motor
    • Soft sound technology
    Powerful 750W motor tested for high endurance

    Powerful 750W motor tested for high endurance

    Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala and pepper and get the finest of results. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.

    Higher torque density motor support efficient grinding

    Higher torque density motor support efficient grinding

    Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirment for daily cooking.

    Built-in safety switch

    Built-in safety switch

    The built-in safety jar locking mechanism supports un-intentional mis-use while operating the appliance.

    Perfect results everytime

    Perfect results everytime

    The pre-set power bullet jar is designed to provide superior 2X times better performance**. Especially while mincing meat and crushing ice giving you the benefit of perfect consistent results everytime!

    Soft sound technology for silent operations

    Soft sound technology for silent operations

    The mixer grinder is powered with soft sound technology which supports 50% reduction in sound power* so that while you perform your daily kitchen tasks, you can have a nice chat with your family or your kids could sleep in peace. All this without any compromise in performance.

    Programmed for optimum speed with smart sensors

    Programmed for optimum speed with smart sensors

    The powerful 750W motor is programmed for optimum speed and it is embedded with smart sensors. This programmed speed regulates speed which enables better performance with less noise while grinding. This technology also supports to keep the ingredients cool without affecting the organoleptic properties of the ingredients making it as a healthier choice always!

    Power blade performance for tough ingredients processing

    Power blade performance for tough ingredients processing

    High grade power stainless steel blades not only supports for fine grinding experience of dry and wet ingredients but also supports new recipes like smoothies, sauce & dips, meat mincing for patties, & ice crushing for making your favourite Ice golas.

    Quiet pro jar supports better performance with minimum noise

    Quiet pro jar supports better performance with minimum noise

    The quiet pro jar is constructed with 3 part enclosures which supports to conceal noise especially while grinding heavy ingredients. The mixer grinder consists of 2 customized size quiet pro jars: 1.5L multipurpose jar with interchangeable blades which makes grinding so easy and 0.5L chutney jar for grinding smaller quantities of dips and sauce.

    3-step blade technology for smooth blending of smoothies

    3-step blade technology for smooth blending of smoothies

    The innovative blend and carry sipper comes with high grade cutting technology to get smooth blend of combination of ingredients, like vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, nuts, cereals, herbs etc. This sipper is designed to minimize the oxidation process and retains freshness.

    5 programmed modes for new recipes

    5 programmed modes for new recipes

    The mixer grinder comes with 5 programmed modes to serve you everyday with exciting recipes. One touch multifuctionality mode supports you to explore 100+ new recipes. It features modes like Ice crushing, sauce & dips, smoothies, meat and vegetable mincing all prepared so easy with a touch of a button.

    Leak free jars with less spills for hassle free experience

    Leak free jars with less spills for hassle free experience

    Free from leakage and spills while grinding and blending of your favourite recipes. The jar also features double clamped handles for better grip. The jar lid is transparent such that it enables to view the ingredients while grinding for better experience.

    Ergnomically designed parts

    Ergnomically designed parts

    Fewer parts and attachments makes grinding experience a delight. Most of the parts of mixer grinder have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.

    Dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe

    The mixer grinder is designed is such way it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      India

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Spatula
      • Recipe booklet
      • Jar
      • User Manual

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      750  W
      Voltage
      230  V
      Capacity jar
      1.5 L , 0.5 L, 2x 1.0  l
      RPM blender (max)
      20000  rpm

    • Design

      Color(s)
      Metallic silver and Bold Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      211x395x320  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      532x395x320  mm
      Weight of product
      5.4  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      8  kg

    • General specifications

      Number of speed settings
      3
      Product features
      • On/off switch
      • Preset cooking function
      • Non-slip feet
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Safety lock
      • Pulse
      • Cancel button

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ROHS compliant ABS body
      Material accessories
      ROHS compliant ABS body

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Chana dal (200g approx.) tested in Quiet Pro jar under standard conditions validated by external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinders sold in India. Test was conducted and validated by NABL accredited acoustic measurement external lab in conformance with ISO 3744.
    • * Ice crushing(10 cubes approx.) and meat mincing(250g approx.) were tested in Power bullet jar under standard conditions validated by NABL accredited external lab in comparison with fast moving 750W mixer grinder sold in India. Result may vary depending on the quality & quantity of the ingredients.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.