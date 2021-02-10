HL7777/00
Super silent with smart touch
Perfect blend of advanced technology and high performance! The turbo power 750W motor is programmed for optimum speed and it is embedded with smart sensor which regulates speed at the optimal level for better performance and minimum noise.See all benefits
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Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala and pepper and get the finest of results. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.
Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirment for daily cooking.
The built-in safety jar locking mechanism supports un-intentional mis-use while operating the appliance.
The pre-set power bullet jar is designed to provide superior 2X times better performance**. Especially while mincing meat and crushing ice giving you the benefit of perfect consistent results everytime!
The mixer grinder is powered with soft sound technology which supports 50% reduction in sound power* so that while you perform your daily kitchen tasks, you can have a nice chat with your family or your kids could sleep in peace. All this without any compromise in performance.
The powerful 750W motor is programmed for optimum speed and it is embedded with smart sensors. This programmed speed regulates speed which enables better performance with less noise while grinding. This technology also supports to keep the ingredients cool without affecting the organoleptic properties of the ingredients making it as a healthier choice always!
High grade power stainless steel blades not only supports for fine grinding experience of dry and wet ingredients but also supports new recipes like smoothies, sauce & dips, meat mincing for patties, & ice crushing for making your favourite Ice golas.
The quiet pro jar is constructed with 3 part enclosures which supports to conceal noise especially while grinding heavy ingredients. The mixer grinder consists of 2 customized size quiet pro jars: 1.5L multipurpose jar with interchangeable blades which makes grinding so easy and 0.5L chutney jar for grinding smaller quantities of dips and sauce.
The innovative blend and carry sipper comes with high grade cutting technology to get smooth blend of combination of ingredients, like vegetables, fruits, dry fruits, nuts, cereals, herbs etc. This sipper is designed to minimize the oxidation process and retains freshness.
The mixer grinder comes with 5 programmed modes to serve you everyday with exciting recipes. One touch multifuctionality mode supports you to explore 100+ new recipes. It features modes like Ice crushing, sauce & dips, smoothies, meat and vegetable mincing all prepared so easy with a touch of a button.
Free from leakage and spills while grinding and blending of your favourite recipes. The jar also features double clamped handles for better grip. The jar lid is transparent such that it enables to view the ingredients while grinding for better experience.
Fewer parts and attachments makes grinding experience a delight. Most of the parts of mixer grinder have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.
The mixer grinder is designed is such way it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.
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