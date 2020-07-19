HL7763/00
Multitasking, with ease
Experience hassle-free grinding! The new 750W turbo power motor which supports grinding of even tough spices & condiments. Additional Gear drive Technology for easy food processing. Kneading, chopping & juicing made in Jiffy!See all benefits
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Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala, pepper and get the finest of results. This powerful motor supports continuous grinding of even toughest spices* under conditions 2 minute grinding and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.
Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirement for daily cooking.
The mixer grinder comes with 3 customized size jars with high grade blades for fine grinding experience of dry and wet ingredients . It also features very small jar for grinding smaller quantities of chutneys & dips.
Specially designed gear drive technology that enables RPM reduction for performing low speed food preparation applications. This allows the user to experience not just finest mixer grinding but also chopping, grating, slicing and kneading.
Power Chop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purees and mixing your cake batters!
Fewer parts and attachments makes grinding experience a delight. Most of the parts of mixer grinder have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.
Free from leakage and spills while grinding and blending of your favourite receipes.
The mixer grinder is designed is such way it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.
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