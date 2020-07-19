Search terms

  • Multitasking, with ease Multitasking, with ease Multitasking, with ease
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Mixer Grinder

    HL7763/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Multitasking, with ease

    Experience hassle-free grinding! The new 750W turbo power motor which supports grinding of even tough spices & condiments. Additional Gear drive Technology for easy food processing. Kneading, chopping & juicing made in Jiffy!

    See all benefits

    Viva Collection Mixer Grinder

    Similar products

    See all Mixer Grinder

    Multitasking, with ease

    For perfect grinding, chopping, kneading & juicing

    • Superior grinding
    • Turbo power motor
    • Gear Drive Technology
    Higher torque density motor supports efficient grinding

    Higher torque density motor supports efficient grinding

    Turbo torque density motor supports grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala, pepper and get the finest of results. This powerful motor supports continuous grinding of even toughest spices* under conditions 2 minute grinding and 2 minutes cleaning time. Additionally the motor is tested for 5 years life with locked rotor power of 2200W.

    Speed settings for superior grinding performance

    Speed settings for superior grinding performance

    Three speed grinding mode supports to provide coarse and fine grinding depending on the user requirement for daily cooking.

    Customised jars for Indian recipes

    Customised jars for Indian recipes

    The mixer grinder comes with 3 customized size jars with high grade blades for fine grinding experience of dry and wet ingredients . It also features very small jar for grinding smaller quantities of chutneys & dips.

    Gear drive technology supports low speed food preparation

    Gear drive technology supports low speed food preparation

    Specially designed gear drive technology that enables RPM reduction for performing low speed food preparation applications. This allows the user to experience not just finest mixer grinding but also chopping, grating, slicing and kneading.

    Power Chop technology for superior chopping performance

    Power Chop technology for superior chopping performance

    Power Chop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purees and mixing your cake batters!

    Less groove design for easy cleaning and maintainance

    Less groove design for easy cleaning and maintainance

    Fewer parts and attachments makes grinding experience a delight. Most of the parts of mixer grinder have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.

    Leak free jars with less spills while grinding

    Leak free jars with less spills while grinding

    Free from leakage and spills while grinding and blending of your favourite receipes.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    The mixer grinder is designed is such way it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      India

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      750  W
      No. of Jars
      4
      Cord length
      1.25  m
      Voltage
      230  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity food processor
      2.1  l
      Capacity jar
      0.75 L / 0.3 L
      Working capacity jar
      0.4 L / 0.2 L
      RPM Motor- No load
      19000 rpm
      RPM Motor -With load
      11500 rpm
      Jars specifications
      2 stainless steel Jars + 1 blender Jar + 1 food processor jar

    • Design

      Color
      White and Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      213 x 229 x 206  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      605 x 305 x 285  mm
      Weight of product
      4.8  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      6.7  kg

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Type of filling
      Lid
      Type of lid
      Removable
      Number of slicing disks
      1
      Product features
      On/off switch
      Number of speed settings
      Pulse + 3 speed
      Pulse
      Yes
      Overload protection
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year product Warranty
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Jar
      Yes
      Citrus press
      Yes
      Kneading tool
      Yes
      Chopping Knife
      Yes
      Fine slicing tool
      Yes
      Fine shredding tool
      Yes
      Food processor accessory
      Yes
      Grating tool
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Based on internal test standards. Also certified & validated by external lab. Turmeric and garam masala used for testing are roasted at 160 degree C for 3 mins before grinding. Testing done with 2 mins ON condition and 2 mins for cleaning time.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.