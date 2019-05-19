2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7756/02
Grind more, cook more
Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continuous 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
Deep Red & Black
Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.
The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.
The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.
Reviews
considering 2 mins of cleaning time after every 2 mins operation