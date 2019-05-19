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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7756/02

Grind more, cook more

Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continuous 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal)

See all benefits

with 25 minutes continuous grinding*

Grind more, cook more

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • Deep Red & Black

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Powerful 750W Turbo motor

Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.

Advanced air ventilation system

Advanced air ventilation system

The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.

Durable coupler

Durable coupler

The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. considering 2 mins of cleaning time after every 2 mins operation