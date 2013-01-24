Home
Daily Collection

Mixer Grinder

HL7756/02
  • Grind more, cook more Grind more, cook more Grind more, cook more
    Grind more, cook more

    Philips Mixer Grinder offers newly designed 750W Turbo motor with advanced air ventilation system that gives you the confidence of break down free continuous 25 minutes grinding experience even with tough ingredients like black gram(dal) See all benefits

      Grind more, cook more

      with 25 minutes continuous grinding*

      • 750 W
      • 3 stainless steel jars
      • Deep Red & Black
      Powerful 750W Turbo motor

      Powerful 750W Turbo motor

      Newly designed powerful Turbo motor for continuous grinding - 750W Turbo motor that gives you the grinding experience even with tough ingredients like Black whole gram (dal) for preparing tasty Vadas and Dosas.

      Advanced air ventilation system

      Advanced air ventilation system

      The advanced air ventilation system provides faster cooling of the appliance which ensures longer life of the motor.

      Food-grade and high quality stainless steel jars

      Food-grade and high quality stainless steel jars

      Food-grade high quality stainless steel jars enable grinding of batter, puree, paste, milkshake and lassi in the same jar. The semi-dome transparent lid allows you to see the ingredients for perfect consistency to suit your way of cooking

      Specialized blades for smooth grinding

      Specialized blades for smooth grinding

      Specialized blades helps to cut even the toughest ingredients and gives the finest paste and smoothest shakes and purees for daily cooking especially for smooth grinding preparation of chutneys, dips , masalas and pastes

      Leak proof jars

      Leak proof jars

      Specially designed rubber gaskets for the lids of wet and chutney jars that guarantee a tight fit and smooth and secure locking.

      Durable coupler

      The coupler is made of tougher plastic material for firm engagement between the jars and the body which ensures continuous grinding performance; while you focus on your cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        India

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        3
        Pulse
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity main jar
        1.5  L
        Capacity middle jar
        1.0  L
        Chutney jar
        0.3  L
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Power
        750  W
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        3.96  kg
        Weight of product
        3  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        368x217x251  mm

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Red & Black

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless Steel
        Material jar
        Stainless Steel
        Material of main body
        High grade plastic

          • considering 2 mins of cleaning time after every 2 mins operation

