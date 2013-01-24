Home
Viva Collection

Mixer Grinder

HL7699/00
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
    Viva Collection Mixer Grinder

    HL7699/00
    Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding

    "Mixer grinder with a 750W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture." See all benefits

      Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding

      With powerful motor and superior jars

      • Superior Performance
      • Specially designed jars
      Specially designed for tough grinding

      Specially designed for tough grinding

      Provides best in class grinding performance.

      ABS body for sturdiness

      ABS body for sturdiness

      Sturdy ABS body to withstand heavy grinding applications .

      Auto cut off protection for safety of motor life

      Auto cut off protection for safety of motor life

      Enhances the life of the motor.

      Jars designed with flow breakers

      Jars designed with flow breakers

      Jar design with flow breakers ensures maximum grinding performance.

      Cascade body design for easy cleaning of the mixer

      Specially designed body assembly which is user-friendly and easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Spatula
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        230  V

      • General specifications

        Auto cut off
        Yes
        Chutney Jar
        0.5  L
        Main Jar
        1.75  L
        Middle Jar
        1.0  L

      • Design

        Material housing
        ABS

