2 year warranty
HL7699/00
Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
"Mixer grinder with a 750W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture."
Superior Performance
Specially designed jars
Provides best in class grinding performance.
Sturdy ABS body to withstand heavy grinding applications .
Enhances the life of the motor.
2.8
of 5
49
Reviews
Philips009Zebra
08/03/2021
India
cool
Good mixer grinder. Does make a lot of noise while grinding but it is not uncomfortably loud. Sometimes Leaves a few chunks but overall, Just Like Philips. Our old Philips mixer grinder lived for 14 years but one day, I dropped the whole thing down when I was cleaning the kitchen.
Pros
Good grinding, Fast Grinding
Cons
Noisy, Sometimes leaves a few chunks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-02-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2021-02-08
23/07/2020
India
Verified buyer
Good Product..must buy
Product is Very Nice but we bought it for over priced for 3 jars from vendor and came to know HL7700 with 4 jar mixer coming lesser price than HL7699 ..little disappointed with vendor and lack of product knowledge.and research...wanted to replace with vendor for 4 jars but he denied as we wanted juicer jar as well...we tried buy juicer jar seprately but its not available but overall product is great... missing juicer jar..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-06-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-06-23
Yash Kumar
27/06/2020
India
Verified buyer
This product has very good features
I have choosen this product from reward catalogue of HDFC bank .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2020-02-27