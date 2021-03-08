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  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding
  • Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding

Viva CollectionMixer Grinder

HL7699/00

2.8

| (49) Reviews

Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding

"Mixer grinder with a 750W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture."

See all benefits

With powerful motor and superior jars

Mixer Grinder of Fastest & finest mixing grinding

  • Superior Performance

  • Specially designed jars

Specially designed for tough grinding

Specially designed for tough grinding

Provides best in class grinding performance.

ABS body for sturdiness

ABS body for sturdiness

Sturdy ABS body to withstand heavy grinding applications .

Auto cut off protection for safety of motor life

Auto cut off protection for safety of motor life

Enhances the life of the motor.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

49

Reviews

08/03/2021

India

India

cool

Good mixer grinder. Does make a lot of noise while grinding but it is not uncomfortably loud. Sometimes Leaves a few chunks but overall, Just Like Philips. Our old Philips mixer grinder lived for 14 years but one day, I dropped the whole thing down when I was cleaning the kitchen.

Pros

Good grinding, Fast Grinding

Cons

Noisy, Sometimes leaves a few chunks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-02-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2021-02-08

23/07/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Good Product..must buy

Product is Very Nice but we bought it for over priced for 3 jars from vendor and came to know HL7700 with 4 jar mixer coming lesser price than HL7699 ..little disappointed with vendor and lack of product knowledge.and research...wanted to replace with vendor for 4 jars but he denied as we wanted juicer jar as well...we tried buy juicer jar seprately but its not available but overall product is great... missing juicer jar..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-06-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-06-23

27/06/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

This product has very good features

I have choosen this product from reward catalogue of HDFC bank .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HL7699/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2020-02-27

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