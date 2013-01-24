Search terms
Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands
Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands
Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience. See all benefits
Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands
Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands
Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience. See all benefits
The powerful newly designed 500W motor is equipped to grind the toughest of ingredients. It grinds tough daily used ingredients like tomato puree, gravy paste, spinach puree, masala, ginger garlic paste and all kinds of chutneys including coconut chutney with ease.
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.
The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.
The large donut shaped switch knob allows easy control of the different speeds while grinding. High grip handles provide comfort while locking and unlocking the jars. The new designed locking system ensures smooth fitting of jars for easy operations.
Accessories
General specifications
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing
Service