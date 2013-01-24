Home
Daily Collection

Mixer Grinder

HL7505/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands
    -{discount-value}

    Tough on Ingredients, easy on hands

    Powered by 500Wmotor, the food grade and rust free jars enable efficient and easy grinding of daily used ingredients. The spill free lids with well-designed gaskets ensure a leak proof grinding experience. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.3,195.00

      • 500 Watt Motor performance
      • 3 stainless steel jars
      Powerful 500W motor for tough ingredients processing

      The powerful newly designed 500W motor is equipped to grind the toughest of ingredients. It grinds tough daily used ingredients like tomato puree, gravy paste, spinach puree, masala, ginger garlic paste and all kinds of chutneys including coconut chutney with ease.

      Stable operations even when grinding tough ingredients

      The new and compact design and shape makes it user friendly while making it easy to store in the kitchen. Ergonomically designed body structure provides sturdy operation while grinding tough ingredients.

      Specially designed blades for consistent performance

      Large switch knobs for easy controls of speeds

      The large donut shaped switch knob allows easy control of the different speeds while grinding. High grip handles provide comfort while locking and unlocking the jars. The new designed locking system ensures smooth fitting of jars for easy operations.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jar

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        Pulse + 3 speed
        Product features
        Non-slip feet
        Pulse
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500  W
        RPM blender (max)
        20000  rpm
        Voltage
        230  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        3.5  kg
        Weight of product
        2.7  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        357x221x262  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        210x175x205  mm

      • Design

        Color(s)
        Strawberry & Cashmere Grey

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        ROHS complaint ABS body
        Material of main body
        ROHS complaint ABS body

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

