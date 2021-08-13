2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1645/00
More power, less noise
The Philips super silent mixer grinder now combines 750 Watt power with new design and extra Blender jar with fruit filter - for wonderfully smooth results in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
750 W
4 Jars
Plus Blender Jar
2.8
of 5
66
Reviews
Sunaiana
13/08/2021
India
very good product
i like this product because we can grind puran in this and it's work
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-08-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-08-13
Swapan
19/02/2019
India
Verified buyer
Love it...love this brand
Everything running ok till now and hoping for best endurance and longibity of this product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder
Skpatil
30/04/2017
India
Verified buyer
Very reliable mixer.
This is the second mixer of Philips I am buying after trying a different make in between. It is easy to use and maintain, easy clean design and occupies less space. Now an extra juicer jar which holds the pulp is good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder