ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • More power, less noise
  • More power, less noise

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL1645/00

2.8

| (66) Reviews

More power, less noise

The Philips super silent mixer grinder now combines 750 Watt power with new design and extra Blender jar with fruit filter - for wonderfully smooth results in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Tough on food, easy on ears

More power, less noise

  • 750 W

  • 4 Jars

  • Plus Blender Jar

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

66

Reviews

13/08/2021

India

India

very good product

i like this product because we can grind puran in this and it's work

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-08-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-08-13

19/02/2019

India

India

Verified buyer

Love it...love this brand

Everything running ok till now and hoping for best endurance and longibity of this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

30/04/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Very reliable mixer.

This is the second mixer of Philips I am buying after trying a different make in between. It is easy to use and maintain, easy clean design and occupies less space. Now an extra juicer jar which holds the pulp is good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1645/00 Mixer Grinder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration