My wife is tough to please. But the Philips mixer grinder helped. Here is what she had to say about it - The Philips mixer grinder is a must-have kitchen appliance. We bought ours in 2010 and it has been one of our best value-for-money buys. The large and mid sized churners have been used make cake batter and pancake batters, whip lassis, make milkshakes, beat egg whites until they yield, and make really good dosa and idli batter. The machine is sturdy and does not require one to hold the lid etc which I had to do with my previous churners. The little grinder is a veritable little sumo that is very effective for grinding down dry coconut, chillies, ginger, garlic and the like and making fine and coarse pastes that flavor the curries and chutneys. It could do with some improvement in terms of fine grinding though. The juicer jar with its easy to remove sieve has been a time saver when it comes to juicing fruits after long morning and evening walks. However, it is not great for certain fruits such as apples with peels that tend to clog and settle. The Philips mixer grinder is a sturdy machine with an aesthetically pleasing body design that is built to last. All in all, I am one happy customer and would definitely recommend this product.