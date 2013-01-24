Home
Avance Collection

Mixer Grinder

HL1643/06
    -{discount-value}

    Simply silent, simply delicious

    The Philips super silent mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Spatula
        Yes
        Jug
        Yes
        Jar
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        Pulse + 3 speed
        Type of filling
        Lid
        Type of lid
        Removable
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Pulse
        Yes
        Removable Blade for blender
        Yes
        Removable Blade for Jar
        Yes
        Overload protection
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents

      • Technical specifications

        No. of Jars
        4
        Jars Specifications
        • 3 Stainless Steel Jars
        • 1 blender Jar
        Capacity jar
        1.5 L / 1 L / 0.3 L
        Working capacity jar
        0.6 L / 0.5 L / 0.2 L
        Capacity Blender Jar
        1 L
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Cord length
        1.5 m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        RPM Motor- No load
        22500 rpm
        RPM Motor -With load
        11500 rpm

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        4.5  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        208 x 189 x 235  mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        485 x 390 x 280  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.7  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        India

      • Service

        2-year product Warranty
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

