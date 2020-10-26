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  • Simply silent, simply delicious
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  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious
  • Simply silent, simply delicious

Discontinued

Avance CollectionMixer Grinder

HL1643/06

3.4
| (36) Reviews
Simply silent, simply delicious
The Philips super silent mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
See all benefits

Tough on food, easy on ears

Simply silent, simply delicious

  • 4 jar 600W

  • Blue

  • Plus Blender Jar

600 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

36

Reviews

26/10/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

This is Really Good Product with very less noise

Very Slik design, Less Noise, Less Power Consumption.

This review was made for HL1643 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-10-26

This review was made for HL1643 Mixer Grinder

Date of Use 2019-10-26

02/11/2018

India

India

Overall satisfaction experience

This is one of the best mixer available in market. Buy it now............

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder

10/10/2017

India

India

Bnag bang product

i liked this product for fantastic work and great value for money

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder

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