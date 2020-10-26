2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1643/06
4 jar 600W
Blue
Plus Blender Jar
3.4
of 5
36
Reviews
Ghorpade
26/10/2020
India
Verified buyer
This is Really Good Product with very less noise
Very Slik design, Less Noise, Less Power Consumption.
This review was made for HL1643 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-10-26
This review was made for HL1643 Mixer Grinder
Date of Use 2019-10-26
srdsachin
02/11/2018
India
Overall satisfaction experience
This is one of the best mixer available in market. Buy it now............
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder
Asak
10/10/2017
India
Bnag bang product
i liked this product for fantastic work and great value for money
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HL1643/06 Mixer Grinder