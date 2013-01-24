Home
Mixer Grinder

HL1618
  Tough on food, easy on ears
    Mixer Grinder

    HL1618
    Tough on food, easy on ears

    The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      With super silent motor

      • 3 jar 550W
      • lavender
      Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

      Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Power indicator
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        3 and pulse
        Product warranty
        24 months from the date of purchase

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Chutney jar
        Yes
        Multi-purpose jar
        Yes
        Wet grinding jar
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Capacity chutney jar
        0.3  l
        Capacity wet grinding jar
        1.5  l
        Capacity multi-purpose jar
        1  l
        Motor rating
        30  minute(s)

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with blue accents
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

