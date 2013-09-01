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2 year warranty

All series

  • Tough on food, easy on ears
  • Tough on food, easy on ears
  • Tough on food, easy on ears
  • Tough on food, easy on ears

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL1618/00

4.7

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Tough on food, easy on ears

The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

With super silent motor

Tough on food, easy on ears

  • 3 jar 550W

  • lavender

600 W powerful motor with minimal sound

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

01/09/2013

India

India

Extremely trustworthy and robust

The mixer grinder has been serving our family since long. Strongly recommended

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

09/05/2012

India

India

Good product.

I am completely satisfied with the product. And I will recommend the same to my friends !!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

11/10/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

GOOD PRODUCT.TROUBLE FREE

The base plate design needs to be improved. Often it breaks and replacement takes time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder

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