2 year warranty
Discontinued
Tough on food, easy on ears
The Philips Mixer grinder combines 600 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
3 jar 550W
lavender
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
delta
01/09/2013
India
Extremely trustworthy and robust
The mixer grinder has been serving our family since long. Strongly recommended
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder
Ajit
09/05/2012
India
Good product.
I am completely satisfied with the product. And I will recommend the same to my friends !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder
RADs42
11/10/2017
India
Verified buyer
GOOD PRODUCT.TROUBLE FREE
The base plate design needs to be improved. Often it breaks and replacement takes time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/00 Mixer Grinder