Search terms
Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture. See all benefits
Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture. See all benefits
Auto cut off for overload protection.
Ergonomically designed handles and lids for ease of assembly and cleaning.
Mixer's Intelli jar prevent sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Has superior blade design. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean.
Accessories included
Technical specifications
General specifications