Mixer Grinder

HL1606/02
  • Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
    Mixer Grinder

    HL1606/02
    Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food

    Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture. See all benefits

      Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food

      Compact yet powerful mixing grinding

      • Superior Grinding, guranteed
      • Compact Mixer Grinder

      Robust ABS body to withstand heavy applications

      Auto cut off for overload protection.

      Unique shoe shape for better utilization of kitchen space

      Ergonomically designed handles and lids for ease of assembly and cleaning.

      Mixer's lift and grind blades ensure consitent grinding

      Mixer's Intelli jar prevent sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Has superior blade design. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Spatula
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V

      • General specifications

        Auto cut off
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

