2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1606/02
Superior Grinding, guranteed
Compact Mixer Grinder
Auto cut off for overload protection.
Ergonomically designed handles and lids for ease of assembly and cleaning.
Mixer's Intelli jar prevent sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Has superior blade design. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean.
2.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Crazy153
18/11/2020
India
It has stopped working after 1 month.
I don't like it totally. But it is not noisy at all
This review was made for HL1606/03
Date of Use 2020-10-18
This review was made for HL1606/03
Date of Use 2020-10-18
Amanj
24/05/2021
India
Product quality issue
I have chosen the rating because of my bad experience with the product. In this product, Jar quality was too low and also mixer will get heat up too early
This review was made for HL1606/03
Date of Use 2020-05-24
This review was made for HL1606/03
Date of Use 2020-05-24