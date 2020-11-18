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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Mixer Grinder

        HL1606/02

        2.5
        | (2) Reviews
        Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food
        Mixer grinder with a 500W motor for a robust mixing grinding performance. Mixing Grinding like never before. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals made from using it in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides uniform texture.
        See all benefits

        Compact yet powerful mixing grinding

        Mixer aids in preparing healthy & delicious food

        • Superior Grinding, guranteed

        • Compact Mixer Grinder

        Robust ABS body to withstand heavy applications

        Auto cut off for overload protection.

        Unique shoe shape for better utilization of kitchen space

        Ergonomically designed handles and lids for ease of assembly and cleaning.

        Mixer's lift and grind blades ensure consitent grinding

        Mixer's Intelli jar prevent sticking to walls. Mixing Grinding like never before. Has superior blade design. Enjoy delicious fries, snacks and meals in a healthy and fast way. The mixer grinder provides clean grinding and is easy to clean.

        Technical Specifications

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        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        2.5

        of 5

        2

        Reviews

        5
        4
        1

        18/11/2020

        India

        India

        It has stopped working after 1 month.

        I don't like it totally. But it is not noisy at all

        This review was made for HL1606/03

        Date of Use 2020-10-18

        This review was made for HL1606/03

        Date of Use 2020-10-18

        24/05/2021

        India

        India

        Product quality issue

        I have chosen the rating because of my bad experience with the product. In this product, Jar quality was too low and also mixer will get heat up too early

        This review was made for HL1606/03

        Date of Use 2020-05-24

        This review was made for HL1606/03

        Date of Use 2020-05-24

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