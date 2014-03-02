2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL1606/00
3 jar 500W
Blue
3.4
of 5
17
Reviews
Subha
02/03/2014
India
decent product in this price
Very good product . grinding quality is excellent .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder
vivekananda
01/01/2014
India
great features
good,and a great experince to use it,in future i will suggest my family and others to use only philips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder
rakshitjain
15/12/2013
India
very great product
its very convenient to use it.it's performance is too good .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1606/00 Mixer Grinder