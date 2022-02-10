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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Daily CollectionHand blender

HL1600/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fresh home made food, made easy.

All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food.The new Philips handblender features detachable high grade steel rod supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. It also features single button release for maximum convenience.

See all benefits

Prepare butter, smooth puree and dal effortlessly

Fresh home made food, made easy.

  • Powerful Motor

  • Detachable steel rod

650W super powerful motor to process even tough ingredients

650W super powerful motor to process even tough ingredients

High power 650W motor supports blending of even the toughest ingredients like dal, spinach tomato puree and get the finest and smooth results. This powerful motor supports blending of hot and cold ingredients without any breakdowns. Butter churning, making mutligrain smoothies, blending thick soup and dips is now made easy. Enjoy healthy homeade food made effortlessly!

Sharp blades for superior perfomance

Sharp blades for superior perfomance

The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.

Blade guard for safety

Blade guard for safety

The steel rod comes with optimized blade guard design to minimize splashing and also ensures safe operations while blending and churning of ingredients.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/02/2022

India

India

BEST PRODUCT MADE BY PHILIPS

VERY HELPFUL ON DAILY ALL KITCHEN WORK SO, I VERY IMPRESSED THIS SAME PRODUCT.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/00 Hand blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/00 Hand blender

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