2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fresh home made food, made easy.
All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food.The new Philips handblender features detachable high grade steel rod supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. It also features single button release for maximum convenience.
Powerful Motor
Detachable steel rod
High power 650W motor supports blending of even the toughest ingredients like dal, spinach tomato puree and get the finest and smooth results. This powerful motor supports blending of hot and cold ingredients without any breakdowns. Butter churning, making mutligrain smoothies, blending thick soup and dips is now made easy. Enjoy healthy homeade food made effortlessly!
The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.
The steel rod comes with optimized blade guard design to minimize splashing and also ensures safe operations while blending and churning of ingredients.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
j_attri
10/02/2022
India
BEST PRODUCT MADE BY PHILIPS
VERY HELPFUL ON DAILY ALL KITCHEN WORK SO, I VERY IMPRESSED THIS SAME PRODUCT.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/00 Hand blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HL1600/00 Hand blender