1

Daily Collection

Hand blender

HL1600/00
  Fresh home made food, made easy.
    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Fresh home made food, made easy.

    All new way to enjoy healthy and tasty home made food.The new Philips handblender features detachable high grade steel rod supports to blend hot and cold dishes effortlessly. It also features single button release for maximum convenience. See all benefits

      Prepare butter, smooth puree and dal effortlessly

      • Powerful Motor
      • Detachable steel rod
      650W super powerful motor to process even tough ingredients

      High power 650W motor supports blending of even the toughest ingredients like dal, spinach tomato puree and get the finest and smooth results. This powerful motor supports blending of hot and cold ingredients without any breakdowns. Butter churning, making mutligrain smoothies, blending thick soup and dips is now made easy. Enjoy healthy homeade food made effortlessly!

      Sharp blades for superior perfomance

      The handblender comes with high grade blades for smooth blending experience of hot and wet ingredients.

      Blade guard for safety

      The steel rod comes with optimized blade guard design to minimize splashing and also ensures safe operations while blending and churning of ingredients.

      Single-button release

      Specially designed single button release supports easy attachment and de-attachment of the steel rod. Very convenient for daily usage.

      Ergonomically designed for better grip

      Handblender is ergonomically designed such that it is easy to hold with better grip. The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers.

      Less groove design for easy cleaning and maintainance

      Fewer parts and attachments makes cleaning experience a delight. Most of the parts of the blender have less grooves and no sharp edges so that it is easy to clean and maintain.

      High grade stainless steel rust proof rod

      Rust free high grade steel provides safe and hassle free experience.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      The hand blender is designed in such a way that it is easy and safe to clean using dish washer.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        Single speed
        Product features
        • On/off switch
        • Dishwasher safe

      • Design

        Color
        White and brown

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ROHS complaint ABS body
        Material accessories
        ROHS complaint ABS body
        Material bar
        Rust free stainless steel
        Material blade
        Rust free stainless steel

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        650  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        RPM blender (max)
        18000  rpm

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.87  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.4  kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        132*72*255  mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

