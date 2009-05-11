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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

2.1 Home theater

HES4900/98

Bigger sound to enlarge your HD TV experience

Bring your TV programs to life with superb sound. With 350w of sound power, Dolby Virtual speakers and a wireless subwoofer, you can now have a realistic TV experience in great sound and picture quality, totally clutter-free.

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with wireless subwoofer

Bigger sound to enlarge your HD TV experience

  • DVD playback

  • Wireless subwoofer

Advanced digital amplifier for clear and powerful sound

Advanced digital amplifier for clear and powerful sound

Built-in FM tuner

Built-in FM tuner

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker for realistic surround sound

Dolby Virtual Speaker is a sophisticated audio virtualization technology that produces rich and immersive surround sound from a two-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. DVD playback is enhanced by expanding the 2-channel environment. When combined with Dolby Pro Logic II processing, any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.

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