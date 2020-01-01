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  • Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling Safe and easy boiling

    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD9316/06

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Safe and easy boiling

    The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, keep warm heating with no reboiling, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!

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    Viva Collection Kettle

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    Safe and easy boiling

    Food-grade stainless steel kettle

    • 1.7 liter
    • 1800 W
    • Keep warm
    Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

    Safe boiling with food-grade SUS304 body and inner lid

    China food-grade stainless steel

    PTC technology for keep-warm heating with no reboiling

    Water temperature maintained at 85±5? with no reboiling. Simple operation with keep-warm switch and indicator

    Imported UK STRIX thermostat for precise temperature control

    Accurate temperature control, lasting durability

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage

    Stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

    Breaks from the rounded shape of traditional kettles, stylish upright body with brushed stainless steel finish

    Detachable stainless steel filter for easy cleaning

    Detachable stainless steel filter effectively filters every cup of water. Detachable design allows for convenient cleaning

    One-touch spring lid helps to avoid scalding

    Easy opening and closing helps to avoid scalding

    360° cordless pirouette base, for easier handling

    Easier handling

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Stainless steel
      Color(s)
      Metallic silver
      Heating element
      Stainless steel

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      25x15.4x23.3  cm
      Product weight
      1.12  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      18x18x26.2  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.7 L
      Power
      1800  W
      Cord length
      0.75 m
      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

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