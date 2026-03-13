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2 year warranty

All series

Rice cooker

Discontinued

Support

Rice cooker

HD4711/60

Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Rice cooker - English

  • PDF file, 4.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. Philips' automatic rice cooking programs preserves the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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