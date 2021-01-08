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GoPure Style Series 7000Car air purifier

GPS761X1

The stylish way to breathe clean air

With elegant design and powerful filtration, the GoPure Style Series 7000 comes with an antiviral essential oil aroma. As it diffuses, it actively disinfects the air and is proven to remove 99% of viruses from the air in your car.

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Elegant design, powerful filtration

The stylish way to breathe clean air

  • Fine filtration to 0.004um

  • 99% active disinfection

  • Fresh air in your style

  • Intelligent air treatment

Captures 99.9% of particles as small as 0.004um

The advanced SaniFilter Plus removes tiny particles that other filters miss, protecting you from airborne bacteria and viruses. It captures 99.9% of ultra fine particles floating in the air inside your car, as small as 0.004um*2. That’s 40x smaller than the SARS-causing coronavirus and 100x smaller than bacteria. *2 Tested SaniFilter Plus's particle 1-pass removal efficiency at IUTA laboratory in Germany: sizes of viruses and bacteria published in the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report.

Compact design yet powerful dual fan filtration

With the GoPure Style 7000 series you do not need to choose between style and performance. It has a compact and sleek design, yet still packs the power to clean the air in your car in just 8 minutes. Fitted with two powerful but quiet fans, it creates a rapid flow of air through the SaniFilter Plus. Efficiently cleans your car air in just 8 min*1. It’s a stylish air purifier that rapidly cleans the air you breathe.

CA certified for reliable air cleaning performance

The CA certificate is granted to the products which passed strict tests on air cleaning performance, including dust collection efficiency, noise, ozone concentration to provide reliable air cleaners by the Korea Air Cleaning Association. So customers do not need to worry about buying products with CA certification.

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Disclaimers

  1. 1 Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at CHEARI laboratory to remove > 50% of particle pollutants in 8 minutes.

  2. 2 Tested SaniFilter Plus's particle 1-pass removal efficiency at IUTA laboratory in Germany: sizes of viruses and bacteria published in the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report.

  3. Tested S7611 according to GB21551.3-2010 and Technical Disinfection Standard at independent laboratory on virus (Phi-X174) removal at CHEARI laboratory, product installed with Aroma Forest.

  4. Tested according to GB/T18801:2015 in 3m3 chamber at 3rd party lab; based on particle filtration speed to remove >50% of pollutants.