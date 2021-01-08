Compact design yet powerful dual fan filtration

With the GoPure Style 7000 series you do not need to choose between style and performance. It has a compact and sleek design, yet still packs the power to clean the air in your car in just 8 minutes. Fitted with two powerful but quiet fans, it creates a rapid flow of air through the SaniFilter Plus. Efficiently cleans your car air in just 8 min*1. It’s a stylish air purifier that rapidly cleans the air you breathe.