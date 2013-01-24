Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoPure Compact 50

Car air purifier

GPC05BLKX1
  • Healthy air in your car Healthy air in your car Healthy air in your car
    -{discount-value}

    GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

    GPC05BLKX1

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure Compact 50 Car air purifier

    Healthy air in your car

    Philips high-efficiency filtration technology removes fine particles like PM2,5 with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all car-air-purifier
      • -{discount-value}

      Healthy air in your car

      Efficiently removes fine particles

      • Compact
      • Fine particles CADR*:12m3/hour
      • Air cleaning efficiency: 13min
      Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 12m3/hour

      Fast removal of fine particles with CADR at 12m3/hour

      Philips high efficiency particulate filtration removes fine particles found in car indoor environment with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 12m3/hour(50% of 0,3µm particles filtration; 3m3 chamber).This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, and airborne virus or bacteria superior to 0,3 micron

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Cleans your car air in just 13 min

      Your Philips GoPure car air purifier will clean 50% of all fine particles inside your car in just 13 min. This has been tested in a 3m3 chamber, a volume similar to the interior of an average sedan car.

      Automatic switch on

      Automatic switch on

      Automatic switch on when you start your car

      Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

      Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

      Including 2m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Designation
        GoPure Compact 50
        Color
        Black
        Noise level
        55 (one speed)  dB
        Air particle sensor
        No
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        No
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speed settings
        No
        Power
        2.3  W
        Voltage
        12  V
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        App enabled
        No
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        No
        Technology
        Car air purifier

      • Performance

        Air Cleaning Efficiency
        (0.3µm ; 60 min; 1m3 chamber)
        13  min
        Boost mode
        No
        Filtration of fine particles
        CADR of 12m3/hour

      • Replacement

        Filter type
        GSF120X110X1
        GoPure clean air system type
        • GPSA30GPX1
        • GPSA33GPX1
        • GPSL23GPX1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        50 x 50 x 80  mm
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        17 x 30 x 40  mm
        Product weight
        500  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        670  g

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        Compact

      • Accessories in the box

        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt
        power cable length
        2  m

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPC05BLKX1
        Ordering code
        17404128
        EAN (APR)
        8719018010087
        EAN (China)
        6947939174041

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        • -{discount-value}

        Recently viewed products

          • -{discount-value}