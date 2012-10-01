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    Mini Hi-Fi System

    FWP3200D/05

    The ideal party machine

    Get the ultimate party going now. With the Philips Mini Hi-Fi system’s dual rotatable docks, you can play & charge your iPhones/iPods, mix & scratch music from the devices’ libraries. Advanced DJ features are also yours with the djay app

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    MRP: Rs.34,990.00

    Mini Hi-Fi System

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    The ideal party machine

    Obsessed with sound

    • Mix like a DJ
    • 30-pin dock for iPod/iPhone
    • USB Direct
    • 300W, extendable with FWP1000
    Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

    Dynamic lighting for dancing to the beat

    Step in time to the dazzling beat of music. Cool lights blink to the rhythm of songs, adding fun and excitement to tunes. When you don’t want the lights on, you can simply turn the feature off. Add glam and spice to dance parties, sizzling celebrations and cool events with these sensational dynamic lights.

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound for instant power boost

    MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    MP3 Link for portable music playback

    The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

    Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

    Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    300W RMS total output power

    300W RMS total output power

    Channel faders for swapping playback between 2 iPods/iPhones

    Channel faders for swapping playback between 2 iPods/iPhones

    Dual rotatable dock for playing & charging your iPod/iPhone

    Dual rotatable dock for playing & charging your iPod/iPhone

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      • MAX Sound
      • Dynamic Bass Boost 3 steps
      • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
      Total Sound Power (RMS)
      300  W

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker drivers
      • 2" tweeter
      • 5.25" woofer
      Loudspeaker enhancement
      2-way
      Speaker types
      bass reflex speaker system
      Number of speaker boxes
      2

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      dual microphone sockets
      USB
      USB host
      MP3 Link
      3.5mm stereo line in
      Headphone
      3.5 mm

    • Audio playback

      Playback media
      USB flash drive
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • program play
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Tuner bands
      FM
      Station presets
      20
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan
      • Easy set (plug & play)

    • Convenience

      Karaoke
      • MIC volume
      • echo control
      Display type
      • LCD display
      • VFD display

    • Power

      Power supply
      100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

    • Accessories

      Remote control
      13-key
      User Manual
      English
      Others
      • Quick start guide
      • batteries for remote control
      • FM antenna
      Cables/Connection
      • MP3 Link cable
      • power cord
      Warranty
      World Wide Guarantee booklet

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      704 x 364 x 385 mm
      Packaging height
      442  mm
      Packaging width
      780  mm
      Packaging depth
      430  mm

    • iPod compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPod classic
      • iPod mini
      • iPod nano
      • iPod shuffle
      • iPod touch 2nd generation
      • iPod touch 3rd generation
      • iPod touch 4th generation

    • iPhone compatibility

      Compatible with
      • iPhone
      • iPhone 3G
      • iPhone 3GS
      • iPhone 4
      • iPhone 4S

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • MP3 Line-in cable
    Badge-D2C

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    • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.
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