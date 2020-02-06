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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Mini Hi-Fi System

FWD14/98

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO.

See all benefits

with USB Direct

DVD and MP3-CD Playback

  • DVD

Play DVD, MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

0

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

06/02/2020

India

India

Good sound quality....

Very good sound quality and looking good also..FM reception is good...

Pros

Good sound quality

Cons

Missing am radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD14 Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2018-02-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FWD14 Mini Hi-Fi System

Date of Use 2018-02-06

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