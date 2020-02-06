2 year warranty
Discontinued
DVD and MP3-CD Playback
Savor the magic of movies and music on the Philips DVD mini hi-fi system, with DVD and MP3-CD playback. Dolby Digital ensures a rich movie experience. Enjoy music powerfully enhanced by Dynamic Bass Boost and 800W PMPO.
DVD
0
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rohit1979
06/02/2020
India
Good sound quality....
Very good sound quality and looking good also..FM reception is good...
Pros
Good sound quality
Cons
Missing am radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD14 Mini Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2018-02-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FWD14 Mini Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2018-02-06